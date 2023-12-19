“It’s Almost Sick”: Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Fake Analysts’ Who Just Wait for Cowboys to Lose, Hours After Stephen A Smith’s Nasty Reaction

Dallas suffered a devastating loss against Buffalo in Week 15 and the Cowboys fans were looking for answers as the loss came on the tail of five straight wins. Addressing the fans Michan Parsons talked about their recent loss and accepted they just played badly as a unit.

Advertisement

However, without naming anyone, he highlighted that some “fake analysts” just wait for the Cowboys to lose. The Bleacher Report released episode 15 of “The Edge,” where he hinted at certain unnamed analysts who seem to be waiting for the Cowboys to fail. Micah was surprised that some former players turned analysts want current players to struggle just for TV talk. He stated,

“I saw multiple analysts, people who are fake analyst who somehow got jobs on TV saying there goes your boy like, it’s to the point where it’s like almost sick, that the former players are waiting for other current players to fail. So that way, they have something to talk about.”

Advertisement

He further made it clear that he admired players like Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and would never wish for them to fail, but tries to learn from them on the field. Micah Parsons tackled the criticism directed at him after the loss, clarifying that his role involves versatility. He highlighted situations where he performs various tasks, yet some question why he doesn’t concentrate on a specific thing. He states it is easy to point fingers while playing in the league is not so easy.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/stephenasmith/status/1736545699506852130?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Right after the Cowboys’ loss, Stephen A. Smith rolled out a laughing video where he claimed that his previous statement about Dak Prescott being a strong MVP candidate was just a setup. He knew all along that the Cowboys wouldn’t win against the Bills, especially in the challenging weather conditions. Micah might not have taken any names, but he surely wasn’t happy with the nasty reactions of analysts and Smith does fall in that list.

The Cowboys’ Unexpected Challenges Against Bills

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker while talking about the game plan revealed Josh Allen‘s unexpected runs surprised the team. The Buffalo Bills QB completed 7 of 15 passes and threw for just 94 yards. Moreover, he rushed for 24 yards in 8 carries and scored a rushing touchdown. Parsons says they were ready for his passes but not his runs. He explained that in the NFL, things don’t always go as planned.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old linebacker emphasized that his team always acknowledges the Bills as a strong one, but their performance hadn’t matched their potential until recently. Micah discussed RB James Cook’s outstanding play, noting that it was the first time the Buffalos had allowed a player to rush for over 100 yards in a single night.

Micah acknowledged that Josh Allen was effective in his passes, acknowledging that some were dropped or influenced by play-action strategies. He admitted that the Cowboys had shortcomings and stressed the need for improvement. He expressed his desire to learn and grow and to perform better in the upcoming Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins.