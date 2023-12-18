Stephen A Smith Can’t Stop Laughing While Skip Bayless Crowns Dak Prescott as Most Valuable Pretender After Horrid Loss Against Bills

The Dallas Cowboys winning streak came to an end on Sunday as the Dak Prescott-led team fell brutally to the Buffalo Bills. Stephen A Smith, certified Cowboys hater, once more brought out his signature evil laugh as Skip Bayless’s favorite team went down 31-10 in a brutal loss.

The Bills’ defense limited the top-ranked scoring Cowboys’ offense to just 195 total yards and 14 first downs. Dak Prescott, the Cowboys’ quarterback, threw for a season-low 134 yards, an interception, and zero touchdowns. Stephen A Smith was on cloud nine once again as the Cowboys’ triumphant streak came to an end, even as they clinched a post-season spot the same day.

Smith’s staple video, which everyone has come to expect every time the Dallas team falls, once again made an appearance as he burst into laughter after the humiliating defeat. In the video, Smith states that what he said about Dak Prescott being a solid MVP candidate was just a setup while he knew that they wouldn’t win over the Bills in the inclement weather. He said,

“I let it set up there and believe that those Dallas Cowboys gonna be special. … And they got stomped. What did I tell you? I’m gonna leave you alone for now.”

Admittedly, Dak Prescott did not look in form as he did during his previous four matchups. The QB’s performance paled even farther in comparison as contender Brock Purdy had yet another blowout performance against the Cardinals. Purdy threw four touchdown passes, while Prescott failed to register even one.

This unexpected loss also puts the Eagles in a favorable spot once more to clinch the NFC East title. While the Cowboys managed to score a postseason berth, Prescott’s MVP hopes are beginning to look bleak as Brock Purdy continues to dominate. While his Most Valuable Player contention might be up in the air, there was another MVP title that Skip Bayless was all too happy to crown the QB with.

Skip Bayless Turns on Dak Prescott (Again)

Dak Prescott entered Week 15 with the best MVP odds at +160 and was closely followed by Brock Purdy with +185. However, Prescott suffered one of the most crushing defeats on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills which puts his odds at +250. Skip Bayless once more forgot about Dak Prescott being “my Quarterback” as he took to X to air his thoughts on Sunday’s loss.

He, very originally, crowned Prescott “Most Valuable Pretender.” Stephen A Smith would agree with Bayless’s assessment. Not only Prescott, but Skip Bayless turned on the entire team as he tweeted, “The Cowboys are not what I thought they were. They are fraudulent, pretenders, home-product phonies. Maybe they can draw the NFC South winner and win one playoff road game before getting shamed the following week.”

He also went after Micah Parsons as he said, “Going into today, Micah Parsons was the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year … LOL.” Later, ‘Undisputed’ released a video of Bayless involved in the same bit he partakes in multiple times each year: throwing Prescott’s jersey in the bin. However, this time it was Parsons’ jersey that got the ol’ garbage treatment.