“It’s an Extra Incentive for Travis Kelce”: Nikki Glaser Weighs in on Taylor Swift’s Halftime Show Rumors

Is this the year Taylor Swift finally performs at the Super Bowl? Big-time Swiftie Nikki Glaser is pretty confident that it is. With a looming wedding with one of the biggest stars in the NFL, the stars sure seem to be pointing that way, too.

Weighing in on the speculation that Swift will be performing at this season’s Super Bowl halftime show, Glaser admitted she feels the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

“I do feel like it’s happening,” she said. “I have this gut intuition. It’s the perfect time—probably his last season or getting close to it. The Chiefs are in a position to probably make it there, and I feel like it’s an extra incentive for Travis and his team to be like, ‘We’ve got to make it there because then Taylor’s going to perform.’”

Glaser even went so far as to suggest that fate may be at work: “Everything just goes the way this girl’s life is meant to go. If she were to perform, the Chiefs are going to win.” With Swift fresh off her record-shattering Eras Tour and preparing to release a new album, Glaser noted that the Super Bowl could serve as the ultimate stage for showcasing her latest music.

But the conversation wasn’t limited to the halftime show. Earlier in the interview, Glaser also weighed in on the marriage speculation surrounding Swift and Kelce. “I think it’s going to be big, because it has to be,” she said of a potential ceremony.

Still, she acknowledged Swift’s unique lifestyle: “There’s a part of me that’s like maybe not, because she gets to be like a bride every day … but I just think she wants to celebrate with all her family and friends, and she’s got a lot of them.”

The comedian added that she hopes Swift is able to keep her special day private, joking that “helicopter photos will ruin it somehow by hovering above. I hope she gets married in some kind of protected dome … she deserves it.”

This isn’t the first time Swift’s name has been tied to the Super Bowl halftime show. For years, her fans have speculated about when she might take the stage, but timing and business factors always seemed to get in the way. Reports previously suggested that Swift had passed on the opportunity in 2023 due to her commitments to re-record her early albums. Other times, scheduling conflicts with her tours kept the possibility off the table.

Now, however, the stars may finally be aligned. Not only is Swift’s Eras Tour behind her, but she has now bought back all her music, and she’s also set to release a new album. Swift is a powerhouse that surely doesn’t need the Super Bowl halftime stage, but she could always do it to support her fiancé.