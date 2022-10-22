Peyton Manning & $150 Million Rapper Snoop Dogg Once Promoted Papa John’s In a Very Unique Way

Peyton Manning definitely knows how to utilize his popularity to advertise a product. Once, he was aided by Snoop Dogg in order to promote pizza restaurant chain Papa John’s.

Peyton Manning is an absolute legend in the world of the NFL. The two time Super Bowl champion and 5-time MVP has amassed a massive amount of wealth by playing in the league.

Along with the paychecks he received from the franchises he played for, the renowned quarterback has been showered with heaps of cash by a number of brands for endorsing their products.

Moreover, he has made a number of very smart investments which have also added massively to his overall wealth. In addition to this, the man is also considered to be a marketing genius as he knows exactly how to utilize his popularity to sell a product.

Who can forget his famous ‘Budweiser’ shoutouts after Super Bowl 50 victory? He just said that he is going to enjoy the beer and within hours, the company ended up earning big.

Peyton’s shoutouts weren’t actually sponsored which the company made very clear. That really added immensely to the popularity of the product. Many didn’t realize that Manning owned a part of the Beer company’s Louisiana distribution.

Also Read: “Got a Huge Bruise On My B*tt”: Josh Allen Explains The Famous ‘Leap Over Defender’ Against The Chiefs

Peyton Manning & Snoop Dogg’s Papa John’s Conversation Helped The Brand Immensely

Apart from this, there was a time when Manning owned a number of famous restaurant chain Papa John’s outlets. Even after selling the stores, Manning kept on advertising the chain and was seen in a number of their commercials.

In fact, during his last season in the NFL, Papa John’s was endorsed by him in a very special and subtle way. This time, Manning’s partner in crime was globally renowned rapper Snoop Dogg.

During a post game press conference, Snoop got a chance to ask a few questions from Peyton. “First of all, can I get a 50 percent discount on Papa John’s pizzas when I’m in the state of Colorado?” Snoop had asked. To this, Manning replied by saying that he will absolutely get the kind of discount he wants.

Snoop then went on to ask if the star QB was getting some advice from his brother and father leading up to the Super Bowl. To this, Manning had replied by saying that he enjoys talking to his father and brother about the league.

He claimed that Eli gave him a lot of points about what he can do against the Panthers as he knows quite a bit about them. While the conversation quickly shifted to serious football stuff, the Papa John’s mention ended up yielding positive results for the brand.

Also Read: Los Angeles Rams Trade Rumors: From Christian McCaffrey to Bradley Chubb; Major Changes in Personnel Expected Before Next Away Game