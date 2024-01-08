Conspiracy theories swirled around the alleged leak of the NFL script a few days before the Dolphins vs. Bills showdown. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s premature congratulations to the Dolphins fueled much speculation. However, Bills’ safety Jordan Poyer’s wife Rachel Bush dismissed the notion with a straightforward “Tf” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rachel Bush and other Bills’ fans held out hope that their team would defy the Hard Rock’s premature prediction and dispel NFL script conspiracies. Their hopes materialized as Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to a 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins, securing the AFC East title.

Rachel Bush must be elated to witness her team defy the premature predictions made by the hotel in Miami. Her boyfriend also contributed to the win with six tackles, five of them solo. Miami’s offense faltered at a critical juncture, going silent in the second half.

The Dolphins punted on four consecutive possessions, a rare occurrence this season. Three were three-and-outs, and the fourth resulted in a 95-yard punt return for a touchdown, igniting Buffalo’s comeback and eventual victory. Quite the response, Right? Rachel?

The Bills Stun The Dolphins To Rachel Bush’ Relief

The Dolphins vs Bills showdown began with a shaky start as Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen exchanged interceptions in the opening drives. Allen added another pick on Buffalo’s second drive, squandering a scoring chance inside the end zone. Miami capitalized, with rookie De’Von Achane’s 25-yard touchdown run opening the scoring.

Both teams notched two more scoring drives before halftime. The Buffalo Bills were trailing 14-7 as they reached Miami’s 11-yard line in the closing seconds. However, Allen’s decision to throw over the middle completed a pass, but time ran out before they could line up for another play, missing another scoring opportunity.

Rachel Bush must have had a suspense-filled moment as a scoreless third quarter unfolded. Allen’s fumble just outside the red zone hinted at a potential momentum shift for Miami. Buffalo’s defense rallied despite everything, forcing a punt on the subsequent possession. Return specialist Deonte Harty’s spectacular 95-yard punt return tied the game at 14 early in the fourth quarter.

The defense secured a three-and-out for the Dolphins, handing the offense a chance. Allen then orchestrated a stellar 74-yard touchdown drive, featuring impressive chunk plays and culminating in a go-ahead score to Dawson Knox, granting Buffalo the lead.

The Dolphins had an opportunity to tie the game despite a failed fourth-and-1 from the Miami 37-yard line, advancing the football to the Buffalo 40. However, Taylor Rapp’s interception of Tagovailoa sealed the division for the Bills for the fourth straight season. Rachel Bush expressed her excitement after the win, posting congratulatory stories on Instagram and sharing a picture with their celebratory champion t-shirts.

Allen concluded the night with 30 of 38 passing for 359 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Khalil Shakir led all receivers with 105 yards on six catches. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa completed 17 of 27 for 173 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.