“I’m a Little Offended”: John Hope Bryant Calls Out Cam Newton for Not Offering Him Water

Cam Newton(L), and John Hope Bryant(R) sit down for a discussion on the entrepreneur’s history, financial advice and much more; Image credits: USA TODAY Sports, Bryant’s Instagram page

In an attempt to help promote financial literacy, in addition to the principles of building wealth, American financial literacy entrepreneur and self-made businessman, John Hope Bryant, joined the Funky Friday podcast for a sit-down interview with NFL legend Cam Newton.

In addition to Bryant’s insights, fans were also treated to some humorous moments. Their business discussions took an amusing turn when the 59-year-old self-starter noticed that Newton had yet to offer him anything throughout his appearance on the show.

“Every time I watch this show, it’s liquor flowing. You’ve got your Cognac and you’ve got this and you’ve got that. I don’t drink and I said I’d love water and I got nothing. My self-esteem is affected.”

“I’m a little offended,” Bryant joked.

The 2015 MVP trophy winner was quick to defend himself, reminding Bryant that he had asked if he wanted anything prior to the start of their session. Jovially asserting that Bryant’s own water bottle was “in close proximity,” Newton proclaimed, “You’ve gotta be extremely direct… You’ve gotta be intentional.” Intentional, as one must be while doing their taxes.

“That’s why he’s Cam Newton,” Bryant noted before steering the conversation back toward taxes.

Citing the old adage of “don’t pay more than you should, pay what you owe,” Bryant claimed that there’s nothing “shady” about handling taxes in such a manner.

“You want to find a great tax professional and make sure your tax pro and attorney are not going to the club and partying with you. You want somebody that’s boring… I have a bookkeeper, I have an accountant, I have a chief financial officer… These are all a part of my financial deal and I’m the financial literacy pro, but I assume that I don’t know.”

Suggesting that the best approach is an informed one that’s also guided by experts, Bryant’s message is one of responsibility and reward for those who are willing to hear it.

Despite staring down the age of 60, Bryant admits that he is still constantly learning. In admitting that he is constantly seeking knowledge from his more successful friends, the nonprofit operation starter cited a time when one of his associates couldn’t be bothered with his proposal.

“I have a lot of billionaire friends and I listen to them, all the time. I watch them and they are built differently, they are wired differently… One of billionaire friends, I brought him a business proposal… He cursed me out… He said “John I don’t want to make anymore money, it’s a pain in the ***.”

Sharing his friend’s claim that they would rather enjoy “capital gains” over further taxes, Bryant highlights how one must be willing to take an alternative approach to success.