“It’s Been a Long Journey”: Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Honest About His Struggles With Injuries

The Dolphins have been without a few of their key players this season due to injury woes. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion already a concern, another player has been absent since the start: Odell Beckham Jr.

In his first year in Miami, the star receiver has yet to start a game, which has been challenging for Beckham, as 2024 was meant to be his comeback year. He was also expected to practice with the team this week, but has missed it due to a hamstring injury and personal reasons, as reported by Omar Kelly on X. His status for Miami’s Week 7 matchup is now projected as “questionable.”

Opening up about these challenges, OBJ told Joe Schad, “It’s been a long journey, you know, since the end of last season, going into offseason.”

When asked where he finds himself “mentally” as the season reached Week 7, Beckham described it as “day to day.” Reflecting on his current unpredictable situation, the 31-year-old acknowledged that tough times are a part of life for everyone. The only way through, he stated, is to fight it out.

“It can go up, it can go down, but that’s life. And just finding ways to continue to fight through some of the things that I’m battling in my own life. Each and every person, no matter how high or how low, we all go through things in life.”

Beckham further shared how he is trying to do the best he can in his predicament and help his team in whatever way he can, noting,

“So, that’s where I’m at right now, just being where my feet are at, trying to be the best, you know, player I can be with the situation, the best teammate I can be. And that’s pretty much it.”

While Miami fans have been growing increasingly frustrated with the team’s performance, Beckham’s candid words invoked a plethora of best wishes pouring in for his speedy recovery.

Fans send well wishes to Beckham Jr.

Hearing from Beckham after his prolonged absence from the Dolphins caught the fans’ attention. While many sent him wishes for his injury, others were impressed by the receiver’s frankness in the interview.

Probably one of the best interviews I’ve heard from you, or at least one of the ones I liked the most. Shout out to OBJ for being so willing to give some real / non-cliche answers too. — Chris Janssen (@ChrisJanssen) October 19, 2024

Homie sounds like he’s overwhelmed with EVERYTHING!!! Sincerely hope all is well, mental health and overall health is way more important than this game!!! Peace n Blessings! — supacal19 (@cal_edwards) October 19, 2024

Some Miami fans also vented their frustration with the offense, suggesting that the Dolphins needed a better “plan” around Beckham for the team to function more efficiently.

Me too. My issue has never been with OBJ, I’m rooting for him and want to see him score TDs. My issue is with the decisions of Grier and McD. Needed a better plan at WR3, unfortunately OBJ is older player and hurt they needed a better plan. — Luke Yanka (@lsyanka) October 18, 2024

It’s a business decision and I don’t blame him. He came to Miami to play with the best version of this offense, not the absolute worst version of it. — MTG_DAD (@MTG__DAD) October 19, 2024

Beckham also had some thoughts about his challenges of fitting into the Dolphins offense. He shared about how he is playing a new position in the team, having always played at X position previously.

“But, obviously, I know football. It’s just a different offense. This is one of the most intricate offenses in the league… You’ve got two different motions. (3:02) It’s a lot of things that go on in this offense,” the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver said.

The Miami Dolphins are now at 2-3 as they enter Week 7 to face the Colts on Sunday. Fans would be hopeful for Beckham’s return in the upcoming game so the offense gets the edge it has been missing this season.