“It’s Been a Long Journey”: Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Honest About His Struggles With Injuries

Sneha Singh
Published

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) throws the football before preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium.

Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) throws the football before preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins have been without a few of their key players this season due to injury woes. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion already a concern, another player has been absent since the start: Odell Beckham Jr.

In his first year in Miami, the star receiver has yet to start a game, which has been challenging for Beckham, as 2024 was meant to be his comeback year. He was also expected to practice with the team this week, but has missed it due to a hamstring injury and personal reasons, as reported by Omar Kelly on X. His status for Miami’s Week 7 matchup is now projected as “questionable.”

Opening up about these challenges, OBJ told Joe Schad, “It’s been a long journey, you know, since the end of last season, going into offseason.”

When asked where he finds himself “mentally” as the season reached Week 7, Beckham described it as “day to day.” Reflecting on his current unpredictable situation, the 31-year-old acknowledged that tough times are a part of life for everyone. The only way through, he stated, is to fight it out.

“It can go up, it can go down, but that’s life. And just finding ways to continue to fight through some of the things that I’m battling in my own life. Each and every person, no matter how high or how low, we all go through things in life.”

Beckham further shared how he is trying to do the best he can in his predicament and help his team in whatever way he can, noting,

“So, that’s where I’m at right now, just being where my feet are at, trying to be the best, you know, player I can be with the situation, the best teammate I can be. And that’s pretty much it.”

While Miami fans have been growing increasingly frustrated with the team’s performance, Beckham’s candid words invoked a plethora of best wishes pouring in for his speedy recovery.

Fans send well wishes to Beckham Jr.

Hearing from Beckham after his prolonged absence from the Dolphins caught the fans’ attention. While many sent him wishes for his injury, others were impressed by the receiver’s frankness in the interview.

Some Miami fans also vented their frustration with the offense, suggesting that the Dolphins needed a better “plan” around Beckham for the team to function more efficiently.

Beckham also had some thoughts about his challenges of fitting into the Dolphins offense. He shared about how he is playing a new position in the team, having always played at X position previously.

“But, obviously, I know football. It’s just a different offense. This is one of the most intricate offenses in the league… You’ve got two different motions. (3:02) It’s a lot of things that go on in this offense,” the Super Bowl-winning wide receiver said.

The Miami Dolphins are now at 2-3 as they enter Week 7 to face the Colts on Sunday. Fans would be hopeful for Beckham’s return in the upcoming game so the offense gets the edge it has been missing this season.

