“It’s Certainly Been Weird”: Days After Travis’ $6,000,000 Mansion Purchase, Jason Kelce Shared Concerns for Brother Travis Kelce as Relationship With Taylor Swift Takes the Center Stage

The newly formed romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has become the hottest topic in both the sports and entertainment world this year. The eyes gained by the couple have reached new heights and Jason Kelce grew concerned about his brother’s safety. This development comes to light mere days after the Chiefs’ star TE purchased a whopping $6000000 mansion in a secluded area.

Advertisement

Travis and TayTay have become more cozy in recent weeks, even going straight to date nights after games, and the fans are more than loving it. However, his elder brother voiced safety concerns, and also some tough truths in his chat with NBC Sports’ Peter King on Sunday.

Jason Is Worried About Travis’s Safety

In a recent interview, The Philadelphia Eagles’ star center stated how he’s “really, really happy” for his brother, however, is also worried about his ‘safety’. Jason also shared how the paparazzi hadn’t been much kind to his brother, even going as far as to broadcast to the world when he filled up his car, which he finds absolutely unnecessary. While talking to Peter King, he said, “It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now.” This abrupt surge of attention is far from ordinary and is making Jason quite worried.

Advertisement

“On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about, that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot,” followed by, “There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?’ This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with,” Jason said in the interview.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WorldNewsX365/status/1717164301558116741?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

TayTay’s appearance at the Chiefs‘ recent games has significantly brought in more viewers, as the Swifties are now obsessively hooked on football. Brief clips of the pop singer sharing lighthearted moments garnered millions of shares on the internet as well. Moreover, there hasn’t been any shortage of rumors, with some suggesting that the new couple is falling in love, and their inner circle couldn’t be happier.

As the spotlight on Travis intensifies, he has unexpectedly bought the mansion he had long planned for, seemingly for more privacy.

Travis Kelce Expands Real Estate Portfolio With a $6 Million Mansion

According to an article by Robb Report, the 8x Pro Bowler recently bought a massive 17,000-square-foot posh mansion for a staggering $6 million. Travis apparently bought this for added privacy, which has been invaded one too many times recently. Reportedly, fans even started to crowd his previous house, which could have turned sideways very easily.

Advertisement

The newly purchased Kansas City mansion belongs to a gated community in Leawood and was originally built in 1998. It is packed with sports and entertainment options, boasting amenities like a tennis court, a pickleball court, a golf course, and even a private waterfall.

The newly formed duo seems to be going strong for now, and the star TE is dominating the gridiron in every showdown. For some, it’s the Taylor Swift impact, and for others, it’s just how he’s always been. What is your take on it?