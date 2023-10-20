Travis Kelce Plans to Give Taylor Swift Company on Eras International Tour Which Is Starting in November

The Chiefs’ Kingdom and Swifties are abuzz with excitement over the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift union. The 12-time Grammy winner has already made appearances in several football games of the defending champs, and it might just be the time for the 8x Pro Bowler to return the favor. Recent reports suggest that Travis is planning to attend her International Eras Tour concerts.

Advertisement

According to a source of Entertainment Tonight, the NFL star is making plans to catch one of TayTay’s concerts next month. The highly anticipated tour, which is set to resume in November and stretch through 2024, aligns perfectly with Travis’s potential visit.

Travis Kelce Plans to Visit Taylor Swift On Her International Eras Tour

Since the initial rumors of their quiet get-together in September, much has transpired in Travis and Taylor’s relationship. The Pro Bowler TE has been taking protective and considerate measures to preserve their connection. Their time together has been filled with joy, strengthening their bond.

Advertisement

The source for ET revealed, “Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her,” followed by, “Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1715080714407031246?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the pop star’s tour resumes in the second week of the upcoming month, conveniently coinciding with the Chiefs‘ bye week, Travis will have a brief respite to join her in Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to reports. Taylor is scheduled to host three consecutive events from the 9th to the 11th of November. The tour will continue until August in London next year, well after the football season ends, allowing Travis ample time to visit Taylor.

The pop singer appears to be deeply smitten with the NFL star, with sources suggesting that this relationship holds a unique place in her heart, unlike any before.

Is Taylor Swift in Love?

According to a Page Six article, a source close to Taylor’s friend, Blake Lively, shared, “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis.” The source further revealed, “She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way.”

Advertisement

The rumored love interest seems to be going strong, as the NFL star did it differently with Taylor than in her previous relationships. According to the source, the pop star’s parents, who have often been cautious about her love interests, are surprisingly supportive of Travis.

TayTay’s parents have always sought a protective partner for their daughter, and Travis Kelce appears to fit the bill perfectly. He recently acquired a $6 million mansion in Kansas City, prioritizing their privacy. The sports world and the entertainment world are very much hyped about this union, and only time will tell how it all unfolds.