Puka Nacua, Rams Win Over 49ers Fans Despite Trolling Their Boombox Entrance

Every athlete expects to be booed by opposing fans when they go on the road for a game. But for Puka Nacua and the rest of the LA Rams, they’ve come to expect it even at home against their fiercest division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

When the Niners come to town, they regularly invade SoFi Stadium, turning an LA home game into a sea of red. Nacua once said it caught him off guard during his rookie season, especially when he got booed during pregame introductions.

Since then, though, Nacua has gotten used to the intensity of the rivalry. Now in his third season, the wideout often torches the Niners’ defense. This past week, he logged five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in a 42-26 win over the rival. But the scene of this domination came in the 49ers‘ backyard at Levi’s Stadium.

After the game, Nacua showed just how accustomed he’s become to the rivalry by mocking the 49ers. As he strutted through the Rams’ clubhouse, he held a big speaker over his shoulder, mimicking the signature boombox entrance the Niners do before every game. It got a good laugh out of his teammates, and someone even snapped a picture of it that later went viral.

PATHETIC: Puka Nacua and the Rams were mocking the 49ers boombox entrance after beating a the Niners JV squad ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/T9ZG9b62u1 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 10, 2025

In case you didn’t know, the 49ers have been doing the signature entrance since 2017. Their chief of staff at the time, Nick Kray, thought that the energy was “dead” as the team walked out onto the field. They even wondered, “Are we playing a football game today? Where’s the energy? Where’s the juice?”

So, the management decided to buy the loudest speaker that they could find on Amazon, and play it as the team hit the field. It got some of the players, like Joe Staley, fired up. After that, they contacted the Bumpboxx company and got their signature boombox that they use to this day. Every game.

That’s why it was quite funny to see Nacua troll the Niners after the Rams handed them a loss. He looked like he was having a good time following a good performance.

Despite the trolling, though, 49ers fans didn’t have much to say in response. They seemed to be humbled by the drubbing that they received at the hands of Nacua and the Rams and took the loss in stride. Respect to them for not coping and turning the page.

It’s a good reminder that the Niners-Rams rivalry is still alive and well. It may not be considered one of the most popular rivalries in the NFL, but on the West Coast, they’ve been the two dominant teams and the toast of the NFC West for almost a decade. Nacua has clearly ingratiated himself nicely into the rivalry over the past few seasons, though he may have just put a target on his back for the next time these teams meet.