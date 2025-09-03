What Changes Did the NFL Make to the Instant Replay Assist Rule

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Referee Rad Rogers (126) (left) reviews a video replay with assistance from down judge Kent Payne during the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Ever since replay reviews were officially implemented in the NFL in 1999, they’ve had a clear influence on the game. Whether it’s a spotted ball error or a touchdown that should have been ruled down at the 1-yard line. Heck, we even saw it used at a pivotal moment in an AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Replay reviews are a fixture every Sunday during the season, whether fans like it or not. The technology, however, has only improved over the years, helping officials get the call right most of the time.

Ahead of the 2025 season, it’s now been revealed that the NFL’s replay assist team has expanded authority to review and potentially overturn on-field penalty calls. Those include facemask infractions, horse-collar tackles, hits on defenseless players, roughing the kicker, and tripping … of course, all in an effort to get every call right and reduce the controversy surrounding officiating.

However, while replay officials may analyze and overturn penalties that they’re being asked to look at, they cannot call penalties on their own from the booth.

For example, they may be asked to review whether a play had pass interference or incidental contact. But if they see a different defender holding around where the penalty occurred, they must disregard it. This is important because in the NBA, replay can now call fouls that were not originally spotted.

We know that all sounds a bit confusing. But essentially, the NFL is now letting its replay center handle more responsibility. Which makes sense given that there are times when fans on their couch can spot calls that were missed. The game shouldn’t keep moving and bypass those moments because the on-field crew missed it.

At the end of the day, though, fans want fewer replays because they slow the game down. NFL games already take so long. Some don’t want to be subjected to reviews that can take 2-5 minutes to get sorted. That time adds up by the end of the game.

Regardless, replay is always going to be in the NFL, and it’s only getting better and more efficient. It’s something that Roger Goodell should be commended for. Especially considering he’s had his fair share of missteps when it comes to rule changes and replay review over the years. Remember when teams could challenge pass interference? That season was a nightmare.