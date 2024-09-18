“It’s Easy to Be on the Outside Looking In”: Brandon Aiyuk Gets Real About Media Pressuring Tua Tagovailoa to Retire

One of the raging debates in NFL circles is whether Tua Tagovailoa should retire after suffering a concussion last week. While many urge the Dolphins QB to prioritize his well-being and end his career, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has a straightforward stance — let the man decide for himself.

In his debut appearance on “Cleats and Convos with Deebo Samuel,” Aiyuk was asked what Tua should do at this juncture of his career. Contrary to popular opinion, Aiyuk felt that it was best for anyone not named Tua to avoid offering their opinion on the matter.

As Aiyuk rightly noted, it’s easy to suggest a life-altering decision like retirement from the outside. But it’s only Tua who knows about his health and potential risks and is privy to other relevant data needed to make a decision.

As Aiyuk stated:

“I think it’s easy to be on the outside looking in, telling somebody what to do. But at the same time, I’m sure there’s some good advice behind it. But ultimately I’ll leave that up to Tua to make that decision for himself because I know if it were me in that situation, I would be the one that I would want to make the decision.”

“Hopefully, he just has some good people around him and make the best decision for himself,” he continued.

That said, while host Deebo Samuel agreed with what Aiyuk said, he also gave us a potential insight into one of the key challenges that Tua will face while making the final decision.

Deebo gives his two cents on the Tua Tagovailoa situation

What makes NFL athletes endure endless hits and grueling training sessions during their playing career is their pure passion and love for the game. Making it to the NFL is a once-in-a-million opportunity, and the players cherish every moment of their career.

So, it’s natural for them to have a hard time when contemplating retirement. Even at the age of 47, Tom Brady is still making headlines about a comeback.

This is why Deebo believed that deciding to potentially give up his career, for which Tua has worked so hard, would be one of the biggest decisions he will have to make in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, he candidly revealed that he has seen countless players continue their careers despite suggestions to retire post their ACL injuries. He then argued that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Tua continue his career due to this very reason.

“I ain’t going to say too much about it but I mean it’s just the love for the game, like I mean a lot of people say, ‘You tear your ACL, you tear your Achilles, like you should be done playing.’ But you going to wake up one day, you be like ‘yo, I can continue to do this.’ I think it’s just a love for the game thing to keep him going and,make him want to keep playing.”

Be it Ben Roethlisberger yesterday or Brandon Aiyuk today, the message from the players is clear — let Tua decide his fate. So as fans, it’s best we wish all the good luck and health to our beloved Dolphins quarterback.