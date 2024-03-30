“Teams Don’t Care What Deion (Sanders) Says”: Channing Crowder Drops a Bold Take on Coach Prime’s Comments on Shedeur’s NFL Future

Deion Sanders wants only the best for his boys. Recently, he made it clear that Shedeur and Travis will not be settling for just any team when it’s their time to get drafted. A controversial take, since rookie players have no control over where they end up in the draft. However, Channing Crowder of the Pivot Podcast thinks differently!
While Sanders has been largely criticized for drawing a line in the sand over where Shedeur and Travis will end up, Crwoder is of the opinion that he is actually instilling confidence in the boys. For the criticism that teams aren’t really going to like this boundary that Sanders has put up, Crowder said, “
“Teams don’t care what Dion says teams do not care about bro they are trying to find the best player to make their team work out, make their team better. That’s their job they’ll lose their job if they don’t start winning.”
“The game changes…the rule changes so the football game is actually changing, and the kids are going to change too. The process of this old process is always this way that could change too. Everything evolves so the game evolves the recruiting process can evolve the draft process can evolve, everything evolves.”
During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Sanders shockingly suggested that if Sheduer and Travis don’t end up in their desired team destinations in the 2025 draft, they would have to “pull an Eli.” Manning famously expressed his reluctance to play for the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 draft, leading to his eventual trade to the New York Giants.
The landscape of college athletics has undergone significant changes in the relationship dynamics between players and coaches, largely due to evolving transfer rules and the emergence of NIL regulations. This shift in empowerment could potentially extend to the professional game, reshaping the dynamics between NFL players and teams in the future.
Shedeur Sanders to the Cowboys?
“If I’m Deion Sanders and I do believe I have the power to manipulate the draft why wouldn’t I want Shedeur Sanders to go to a team I won the Super Bowl with, why wouldn’t I say to myself if I want my son to be the biggest star in the world and I believe he has the talent to do, so why wouldn’t he play for a place that could make a star of anybody who plays that position?”
