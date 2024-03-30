“Teams Don’t Care What Deion (Sanders) Says”: Channing Crowder Drops a Bold Take on Coach Prime’s Comments on Shedeur’s NFL Future

Deion Sanders wants only the best for his boys. Recently, he made it clear that Shedeur and Travis will not be settling for just any team when it’s their time to get drafted. A controversial take, since rookie players have no control over where they end up in the draft. However, Channing Crowder of the Pivot Podcast thinks differently!

While Sanders has been largely criticized for drawing a line in the sand over where Shedeur and Travis will end up, Crwoder is of the opinion that he is actually instilling confidence in the boys. For the criticism that teams aren’t really going to like this boundary that Sanders has put up, Crowder said, “

“Teams don’t care what Dion says teams do not care about bro they are trying to find the best player to make their team work out, make their team better. That’s their job they’ll lose their job if they don’t start winning.”

A lot of people have expressed the concern that this is just not how things work in the draft. Eli Manning has been one of the few players who were able to get the team they wanted in the draft, and that’s for a reason. Because the draft is not a pick-and-choose situation. Ultimately, you have to deal with the card you were dealt.

However, Crowder thinks that things are going to have to change. As we’ve seen, college players, especially extremely talented players, have been becoming increasingly aware of their rights. For example, players choosing not to work out during this Combine, or expecting to one day be able to own part of the team that drafts them. Crowder says,

“The game changes…the rule changes so the football game is actually changing, and the kids are going to change too. The process of this old process is always this way that could change too. Everything evolves so the game evolves the recruiting process can evolve the draft process can evolve, everything evolves.”

During an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Sanders shockingly suggested that if Sheduer and Travis don’t end up in their desired team destinations in the 2025 draft, they would have to “pull an Eli.” Manning famously expressed his reluctance to play for the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 draft, leading to his eventual trade to the New York Giants. The landscape of college athletics has undergone significant changes in the relationship dynamics between players and coaches, largely due to evolving transfer rules and the emergence of NIL regulations. This shift in empowerment could potentially extend to the professional game, reshaping the dynamics between NFL players and teams in the future.

Shedeur Sanders to the Cowboys?

The cast of the Pivot Podcast largely agrees that Deion Sanders is justified in his desire to want the best for his kids. And if that means, he has to take whatever route to get there, and he has the ability to do so, he should. Ryan Clark is of the same opinion that sooner or later the football landscape is going to change, giving more agency to players.

Meanwhile, if there are parents with the wherewithal to manipulate the system, it is just going to push the system to change faster. He says,

“If I’m Deion Sanders and I do believe I have the power to manipulate the draft why wouldn’t I want Shedeur Sanders to go to a team I won the Super Bowl with, why wouldn’t I say to myself if I want my son to be the biggest star in the world and I believe he has the talent to do, so why wouldn’t he play for a place that could make a star of anybody who plays that position?”

Clark explained that Dak Prescott will likely be a free agent after the season, and being in Dallas will allow for Shedeur to be the biggest star in the sports world. Not to mention that Deion will be more than happy to have his son go where he once was a player. We’re still a month away from the 2024 draft but the chatter around the 2025 draft has already begun. While premature, it’s still fascinating to witness.