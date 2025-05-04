“It’s Hard to Move a Person That Big”: 437-Pound Desmond Watson Reveals the Pros and Cons of Being Labeled the ‘Heaviest Player in the NFL’

Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) walks on the field during Gator Walk at the Orange and Blue spring football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

From basketball and boxing to rugby and football, there will always be a prevalent need for size in sports. In the case of Desmond Watson, the 437-pound monster out of Florida, his size alone proved to be enough to prolong his football career.

Had Desmond been selected at any point in the 2025 NFL Draft, he would have broken the record for being the heaviest rookie to ever be drafted to the NFL. Seeing as he was temporarily in limbo as an undrafted free agent prior to signing a developmental deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s safe to say that scouts and general managers alike had no interest in breaking that record.

For all of the motion that his weight has helped him to generate in the past several months, the 22-year-old admitted to there being a healthy mix of pros and cons that comes with his ginormous figure. In a recent interview with TMZ, Watson explained that:

“It’s put me in a lot of places to gain notoriety, being able to be recognized by fans and things like that, so it has its pros and cons. At the same time, I’m trying to drop weight to help reach that full potential… I have a lot of weight to lose and still be big… It’s hard to move a person that big, but at the same time, I could be a lot quicker.”

Seeing as Watson has already lost 27 pounds throughout the past several weeks, dropping his total weight from 464 pounds down to 437 pounds, the upstart prospect appears to be trending in the right direction. On the off chance that his weight-loss journey leads him onto the field during the midst of the 2025 regular season, the former Gator would do well to begin recording a list of would-be victims.

In response to being asked which quarterback he would like to sack the most, Watson explained that he isn’t necessarily a picky eater. However, the 2024 MVP runner-up, Lamar Jackson, did cross his mind.

“Growing up, I always wanted to sack whoever the biggest quarterback at the time was… It could be somebody fast, like Kyler Murray or Lamar Jackson, cause everybody says “Oh, he wouldn’t be able to get those guys with how big he is.” Those would probably be the most satisfying.”

Considering that Jackson features a 40-yard dash time of 4.34 seconds, a sack from Watson certainly would prove to be a sight to behold. Throw in the fact that there’s a 220+ pound difference between the two, here’s to hoping that Jackson can keep his head on a swivel.

Desmond Watson details plans for rookie contract

Even though he didn’t hear his name called at the NFL Draft, Watson was able to secure a modest contract with the Buccaneers. With only $50,000 guaranteed, it’s safe to say that Watson doesn’t have any plans of making a large purchase in the foreseeable future.

“Save it. I don’t have any plans to spend anything. I’m at home, so I don’t have to find a new place to live. I can stay at mom’s house, if that’s needed, so I don’t really have any plans as of right now.”

Financial literacy isn’t an inherently common trait among NFL rookies, making Watson’s level of self awareness a pleasant surprise. While the figures of his UDFA deal may not jump off of the page, the three-year nature of the deal should prove to be more beneficial to him than anything else, as it will ensure him a place to build upon both his skills and fitness with hopes of there being better days ahead.