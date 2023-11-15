Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Call Out “Turnover Machine” Josh Allen After Broncos Loss: “He’s Playing Horrible”

Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe didn’t hold back in criticizing Josh Allen after the Broncos loss. Allen’s struggles this season, especially with turnovers, drew sharp comments. Once a rising star, the 2018 first-round draft pick’s current form starkly contrasts with his previous stellar seasons.

The Bills’ repeated losses and Allen’s subpar performance have brought his once-elite status into question, creating a disappointing narrative for the quarterback. On the latest episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe bluntly criticized Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen, emphasizing the urgent need for improvement. Sharpe’s unfiltered commentary highlighted Allen’s recent struggles, saying:

“Josh Allen has to play better. He playing horrible. He’s playing terrible.”

Josh Allen’s alarming turnover trend, with at least one interception in six consecutive games, has been one of the concerns for Bill’s offense. Sharpe’s candid remarks on the NightCap episode underscore the frustration surrounding Allen’s recent form.

Chad Johnson, Shannon Sharpe’s co-host on NightCap, questioned whether Josh Allen’s current performance truly merits the harsh criticism. Johnson pointed out Allen’s history as a “turnover machine” but noted that successful defense often compensated for it in previous seasons. Shannon Sharpe concurred as they both acknowledged a shift in narrative, with the focus now on Allen’s turnovers due to the Bills’ recent losses.

Josh Allen Has Always Had Turnover Struggles

Shannon Sharpe added that the attention is shifting toward Josh Allen as the Buffalo Bills face a 5-5 record and hold the second spot in the AFC East. The 3-time Super Bowl champ highlighted the impact of winning on masking player flaws, noting that Allen’s turnovers were overlooked during successful periods.

With recent losses, the spotlight is on Josh Allen’s performance, bringing his turnover tendencies to the forefront. Josh Allen’s struggles persist as he claims the unwanted title of leading all quarterbacks in interceptions, marking his 11th against the Broncos.

This unfortunate feat extends to six consecutive games, the longest streak for a Bills quarterback since Ryan Fitzpatrick over a decade ago, per ESPN. The interception trend continues to plague the Bills’ offensive engine.

As Josh Allen’s struggles intensify, the spotlight on his turnovers grows brighter, prompting sharp criticism from Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe. Once a rising star, Allen’s recent subpar performance contrasts starkly with his past success. With the Bills facing losses and Allen leading in interceptions, there are questions surrounding the quarterback’s once-elite status.