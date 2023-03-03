“Nine-Nine!” : Did Terry Crews Ever Play in the NFL? Where Did he Play & Why Did he Leave?

Sergeant Jeffords is an inseparable image in the minds of many when they hear the name Terry Crews. It is probably the only thing most people in America, and the world, know him by. It would surprise many when they learn that their beloved peace-loving sergeant was a mean, green, fighting machine not too long ago.

The 54-year-old Hollywood superstar is also known to be an artist, even receiving an art scholarship, which he ultimately gave up. Apart from that, he is also known to be a skillful player of the flute. The 6’2″ actor is perhaps best known for his body, his prized possession, and the dream of many bodybuilders. What’s more, he used this body of his in college and after, to protect one man and one man only: his QB.

Terry Crews Was Once Western Michigan University’s Star DL

It is surprising to picture a peace-loving ‘Sergeant Jeffords’ in a rather violent sport such as the NFL. His art scholarship helped him get into Western Michigan. However, by the end of his freshman year, he had a football scholarship in his hands. Crews had a good run at the Combine too, finishing the 40-yard dash in 4.74 seconds. He also managed a 35″ vertical jump, and 22 reps on the bench press.

Crews was picked in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL draft, by the Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, he wasn’t a standout player on the roster and was often cut. In 7 years, he played in six different teams, including the Rams, the Packers, the Redkins (now Commanders), the Eagles, and the San Diego Chargers. he also had a brief stint with the now-defunct NFL Europe, playing for the Rhein Fire.

Terry Crews once revealed how he had to supplement his income through portrait commissions from his teammates. Appearing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, he said, “I would go into the locker room and ask the players if they wanted their portraits painted. It would literally take me about two months to do a painting. And they would give me like $5,000. And I would survive off that, my whole family survived off that.”

Crews’ acting career took off much faster than his football career

Even though Terry Crews slogged for 7 years in the NFL, it did not take him far. However, fortunately for him, his acting career turned out to be much better. Though he’d say the work is always hard, at least now he’s not at the bottom of the pecking order. He is now a world-renowned actor and comedian, and probably the world’s favorite police sergeant. At least on screen.

‘Friday After Next’ was the first time the world was introduced to Terry Crews, the actor. Since then, it has all been uphill for him. Apart from his role in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, he also hosts ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ and Netflix’s ‘Ultimate Beastmaster’. He has also featured in popular movies such as Deadpool 2, and made appearances in music videos for the British rock band ‘Muse’.

