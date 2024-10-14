mobile app bar

"Bluetooth Technology Disrupt Brain Frequencies": Fans Go Gaga Over Aaron Rodgers' Old Tech Choice Before MNF Showdown

Jeevesh Singh
Published

“Bluetooth Technology Disrupt Brain Frequencies”: Fans Go Gaga Over Aaron Rodgers’ Old Tech Choice Before MNF Showdown

Dec 3, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) watches warm ups before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers went old school ahead of Monday Night Football! In a world that relies on wireless technology and aims to eliminate messy wires, the Jets’ veteran quarterback surprised netizens by walking into MetLife Stadium sporting retro Apple wired earphones.

Surprisingly, though, this choice of audio device is being praised more than criticized. For instance, NFL insider Dianna Russini re-posted the clip of Rodgers walking to his locker room and quipped in the caption, “Everyone loses their AirPods.

This reaction led to hundreds of fans flocking to social media, showcasing their funny and creative jokes. One fan remarked that Rodgers doesn’t use Bluetooth, as it would mess with his brain frequencies.

More and more fans joined in to showcase their funny jabs. One fan also mentioned how Rodgers is a close friend of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is a strong advocate for choosing wired over wireless due to their potential to cause cancer.

This, however, isn’t the first time Rodgers has been seen sporting wired earphones. He has been a vocal advocate for them as well. Additionally, Rodgers’ interview on the Pat McAfee Show once went viral for a clip where the QB was asked about his choice to wear earphones during the interview. To which, he replied, “You gotta protect the brain.”

That said, the star quarterback stepped into the MetLife Stadium in a stylish black suit while sporting aviators to match his outfit. While he looked rather stylish, his usage of wired earphones in the modern age of today caught the eye of the fans more than his clothes.

Rodgers and the New York Jets are going head-to-head against the Buffalo Bills today and this is going to be one of the most crucial games for the veteran.

Firstly, the team currently holds a disappointing 2-3 record. Secondly, both teams are competing for first place in the AFC East, and a win this Monday will ensure it.

Rodgers’ debut with the Jets was marred by an Achilles injury after a Bills defender sent him straight to the ground with a botched tackle. The injury haunted him for a long time, and fast forward a year later, he has the chance to redeem himself and hopefully secure a win against the team that put him out for the count last year.

