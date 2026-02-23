Browns Draft News: Insider Suggests Developmental QB May Be on the Radar for 2026

The Cleveland Browns had the bright idea of putting four different QBs in the blender during their 2025 training camp. Well, they could be looking to do something similar in 2026.

In 2025, Kenny Pickett was traded before the season began, and veteran Joe Flacco emerged as the Week 1 starter. However, he was soon benched in favor of 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. Flacco was then traded as well. Gabriel then suffered a concussion, and fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders stepped in.

Sanders went 3-4 as the starter and now seems the likeliest to be Cleveland’s Week 1 QB in 2026. However, he’s not locked in as QB1 just yet. While the Browns are not expected to draft a QB early in the 2026 draft, Cleveland dot com insider Mary Kay Cabot says they could go after a guy whose stock saw a massive free fall in 2026: Penn State’s Drew Allar.

“As for drafting Allar, I’m all for taking developmental quarterbacks and seeing where it might lead,” Cabot wrote. “If the Browns find one they like, perhaps they’d want to see what they could get for 2025 third-rounder Dillon Gabriel.”

It’s hard to imagine the Browns getting anything of significance for Gabriel, considering how unexciting he looked when he was given the chance as the guy in The Forest City last year.

Allar, meanwhile, could likely be had for a late-round pick. Originally viewed as a top prospect going into the 2025 college season, Allar fell off big time. The Penn State product had just 1,100 passing yards and eight TDs in the first six games before breaking his ankle, which ended his season early. Whether he is even drafted in April is still up in the air.

Regardless, some Browns fans are tired of the constant QB carousel, while others are just as frustrated with Cabot’s reporting.

“Oh my god, we can’t keep drafting QBs. This would be number 4 in the past 4 years. If you want a developmental QB you have 2 in the locker room. Ones staying and ones leaving. Don’t waste time on another one,” one fan said.

“‘MKC suggests…’ ST*U. She literally knows Jack shit,” shouted one fan who clearly does not enjoy Cabot’s commentary on the Browns.

However, there were some fans who welcomed the idea of Drew Allar joining the Cleveland Browns’ already young QB room. For some, bringing in Allar would mean shipping out both Sanders and Gabriel. For others, that wouldn’t necessarily be the case.

“I would love this. Dude was once a top prospect before getting banged up. Let him sit and learn, don’t rush him,” suggested one fan.

“I would love it. Ship Sanders and Gabriel to who gives a f**k and sign a placeholder vet. This is the guy I wanted in last year’s draft but he didn’t come out,” put in another.

Having Sanders, Gabriel, and Allar all in a QB room together feels like a disaster waiting to happen. They need a veteran who can give these guys some direction. If they do go for Allar, it likely means Gabriel’s departure. Whether that will be via a trade or release is the main question there.