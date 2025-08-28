“It’s Still So Poetic”: Engaged Travis Kelce Marvels at Taylor Swift’s Album After New Heights Surprise

It’s been a month full of surprises for Swifties and NFL fans alike. First, Taylor Swift made a headline-grabbing appearance on the “New Heights” podcast, sitting down for more than two hours to talk about her life, relationship, career, and even announcing her next album, “The Life of a Show Girl”. Just a couple of weeks later, she and Travis Kelce revealed their engagement, with the Chiefs star sharing photos of the two celebrating, and Taylor proudly showing off her massive ring.

As if that weren’t enough, Travis recently teased fans with a little insight into Taylor’s upcoming album, set to release on October 3rd. On the latest episode of “New Heights”, he revealed that he has already had the privilege of hearing it, and, in his words, it blew his mind.

According to Kelce, while the record leans heavily into the pop sound Taylor promised, lyrically it’s deeply poetic and full of clever references. He admitted he’s been playing it on repeat and can’t help but groove to it.

“I’m going to go ahead and keep poking the bear to all the Swifties. I keep listening to this album, and I know she mentioned that it’s going to lot more pop beats and everything, but it’s still so poetic and how she like, her melodies and her references and stuff. It’s so much fun to listen to. I have been dancing throughout the house.”

Still, even with how much he’s enjoying the new tracks, Travis says it hasn’t overtaken his all-time favorite Taylor project, “Opalite”. For now, that album still holds the crown for him, the one that always gets him moving and keeps him coming back.

But the only thing Jason Kelce wanted to know was whether the new album would be good for workouts. That’s when he does most of his listening. Recently, he’s been hitting the gym to Taylor’s “1989” album, which, as he puts it, gets his blood pumping. The steady beat and driving tempo make it the perfect workout soundtrack.

It took Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce two years to announce their engagement, but the big question now is, how long until they tie the knot? Some believe a wedding could happen as soon as this spring, right after the NFL season. While that’s certainly possible, there’s also a strong chance the couple will opt for a longer engagement rather than rushing into marriage.

Yes, time isn’t exactly on their side, but marriage is a serious step and commitment. Even though the engagement itself seemed to come out of nowhere, their wedding timeline could be more deliberate, or it could surprise everyone by happening sooner than expected.

What’s clear is that when it does happen, it will be a grand affair. With a massive guest list and countless moving parts, planning will be no small task. And that’s one more reason why Taylor and Travis may not be in any hurry.