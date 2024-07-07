“No One’s Touching Bill”: Julian Edelman Says a “Travis-Reid Altercation” Like Episode Would’ve Never Occurred in New England

Julian Edelman doesn’t see Rob Gronkowski doing to Bill Belichick the viral Travis Kelce tirade on Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII. For those living under a rock, a lip reader revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end demanded to be put in the game with some expletives. In what he eventually called “unacceptable behavior,” Kelce accidentally nudged Reid, causing the esteemed head coach to tumble.

Advertisement

However, the wide receiver who played his entire NFL career with the Patriots doesn’t see that situation between Gronkowski and Belichick happening because it’s not the All-Pro tight end’s personality. While he is a talented and competitive individual on the field, he balances that fire with his cheerful attitude.

Meanwhile, Belichick’s presence demanded much respect from his players. While Belichick might have pushed the boundaries of league rules, all players who donned the Patriots uniform have nothing but appreciation for him. Edelman said on an episode of the ‘Games with Names’ podcast,

“No one’s touching Bill. With the amount of respect that he demanded on a daily basis, like when he came into the auditorium, people got up, shoulders were back, ears were pinned. That’s the kind of presence he has.”

The respect Belichick received from his players like Julian Edelman and the personnel within the organization comes from his unequivocal control of their football operations. In addition to being the head coach for 24 seasons, he was also the de facto general manager who negotiated player contracts.

It’s hard to argue about the winning culture that Belichick helped foster with Gronkowski, Tom Brady, and other Patriots players. But as Edelman continued, he saw a different dynamic in Kelce and Reid’s relationship than Gronkowski and Belichick’s.

Julian Edelman Shared Why the Kelce-Reid Relationship is Different from Gronkowski-Belichick

Being experts on the same side of football might have triggered Kelce’s anger and caused him to express his harsh sentiments to Reid. They spend more time on the offense, and Reid even allows his players to pitch their ideas to develop better strategies. Chiefs players also love Reid, as proven by the A+ grade he received in the NFL Players Association survey. Edelman said,

“They have a different relationship. They’re a lot closer. He’s an offensive coach with the offensive player.”

Meanwhile, Gronkowski might not feel comfortable copying what Kelce did to Reid because they are masters in different facets. The former Arizona Wildcat is an unstoppable option on offense, leading him to establish the single-season record for most touchdowns by a tight end (18). Conversely, Belichick has been a defensive guru since his coaching stint with the Denver Broncos in 1978.

Finally, Julian Edelman closed that segment by saying that defensive-minded football coaches are always pissed off because the league implements rules that can limit what they can do on that side of the ball. However, there’s no question that Belichick’s success with the Patriots is unassailable.