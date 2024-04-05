Dak Prescott’s Brother Makes Concerning 2024 Predictions For the Cowboys QB

The Dallas Cowboys have been making headlines for their inactivity during free agency, and Dak Prescott’s brother isn’t happy about it. His frustration with the Cowboys was also clearly visible during his appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, where he made concerning predictions for his brother for the upcoming season.

A clip on X shared by I Am Athlete showed Tad Prescott discussing Dak’s future when asked if his 2024 season be better or worse.

“Worse,” he said. The frustration was clearly visible on Tad’s face who even voiced his criticism earlier on how Jerry Jones is handling free agency.

“Again I’ve told y’all, I’m a fan and I’m more so I’m a realist. The only reason I say worse is because, in order for him to be better, he’s an MVP. He’s a first-team All-Pro, and he’s a Super Bowl champion,” Tad explained. “I mean, Dak’s second-team All-Pro, second in MVP voting, and leader in touchdown passes [last season]. So the only way you can get better than that is to do what I just said.”

It was clearly a jab thrown Jerry Jones’ way since the Cowboys haven’t made any big movements in free agency. Many have also talked harshly about how Jones is treating his QB after claiming the team is going “all in” for next season.

Brandon Marshall Shares Contradicting Opinion On Dak Prescott

Brandon Marshall from the other end shared a contrary view on Dak Prescott since he feels optimistic about him. He illustrated how Dak would go back to his peak performance days, which were before he broke his leg. Marshall boasted how the Cowboys were averaging 499 points offensively with Dak throwing absolutely accurate throws.

He then paired that thought with the fact that the Cowboys are running it back with Ezekiel Elliott which gives them another chance to repeat the thrilling season and this time hopefully finishing off with a Super Bowl.

“Now they’re talking about bringing back Ezekiel Elliot which I love from a culture standpoint,” Marshall said. “So I like him coming back. And also there’s something about him and Coach McCarthy, there’s something about them. So I say better.”

However, fans remain skeptical about America’s Team who have shown little to no improvement in their roster during free agency. Whether the team will break their playoff drought next year remains to be seen.