“It’s the Jets’ Fault”: Shannon Sharpe Slams Owner Woody Johnson’s Management for Giving Aaron Rodgers So Much Leverage

The marriage between Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets has been nothing short of toxic and unhealthy. It didn’t start that way, though, as many believed the former Green Bay QB would pull the New York-based franchise out of the pit. Now, with reports continually emerging—each worse than the last—Rodgers is constantly in a negative light. Reacting to one such report, however, Shannon Sharpe pointed fingers at the Jets.

Ian Rapoport recently shocked the internet by revealing that Rodgers has reportedly “resisted” undergoing medical scans to keep the “severity of his injuries” in the dark. If these injuries were to be revealed, he could be forced “off the field.”

In reaction to this, Sharpe asserted on Nightcap that Woody Johnson and his Jets management gave Rodgers too much freedom after signing him and brought this trouble upon themselves.

“It’s the Jet’s fault because they’ve allowed this kind of attitude,” said Sharpe. “You can’t deny. No, if they say you got to get an X-ray [or] MRI, you got to get an X-ray [or] MRI.”

“This is what happens when you give somebody that kind of power and then you try to take it back because he knew: once you flew your staff out there on a private plane and you knocked on his door, he controlled all the cards,” Sharpe continued.

Sharpe’s co-host, Ocho Johnson, agreed with this assessment and commented that it’s Rodgers who has been making the calls, especially since the Jets have handed him the “keys” to MetLife Stadium. Metaphorically speaking. That said, Sharpe has the solution to this predicament. “Just bench him,” he said.

Sharpe also criticized the franchise for entertaining their signal caller’s request to acquire his former teammates from Green Bay, Randall Cobb, and Allen Lazard. Nathaniel Hackett was also brought in as the OC, having served in the same position at Rodgers’ former team. Ultimately, none of these moves have helped the team.

The former tight end argued that the Packers never gave Rodgers that level of power since they knew that he’d “abuse” it. Ocho joined in and remarked that this reflects the athlete’s “character.”

Aaron Rodgers has been engulfed in criticism and speculations about his future in the past few weeks, having clocked in back-to-back defeats. The former Super Bowl winner has amassed 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns with 7 interceptions so far with the Jets standing at a depressing record of 3-8, third in the AFC East.