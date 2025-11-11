“Who is Playing Better Than Drake Maye in AFC? Nobody”: NFL Analyst Hails New England After “Perspective Changing Win” vs Bucs

The New England Patriots’ 27-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a statement. After a string of inconsistent weeks, the Patriots finally put together a complete performance, prompting Kay Adams to call it a “perspective-changing win.”

With the victory, New England improved to 7-2, tied for the best record in the league. Under head coach Mike Vrabel, the post-Belichick Patriots have found both stability and direction, while Drake Maye continues to look every bit like the franchise quarterback the team has long searched for.

“The Colts pulling it out was great, but it was Patriots-Bucs,” Adams added. “They needed this one badly to solidify themselves and really be looked at as the contenders that they are. Who’s playing better than Drake Maye in the AFC right now? Nobody.”

Maye’s rise has been the centerpiece of New England’s resurgence. The No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has quickly developed into one of the league’s most efficient and dangerous downfield passers. Even when facing adversity, as he did against Tampa Bay, Maye showed composure beyond his years.

Just this week, Maye attended Bryant University as a guest speaker and was met with a standing ovation and chants of “MVP!” from the crowd. It was a fitting scene for a young quarterback who has reenergized a franchise that had struggled to find an identity since Tom Brady’s departure.

The Patriots finally appear settled, with Maye leading the way and Mike Vrabel steering the next era. The AFC race remains wide open, but if the last few weeks are any indication, New England is firmly back in the mix.

There’s a short week ahead for Maye and company, but with the Jets visiting Foxborough next, the Patriots are in good position to extend their momentum after another clutch road win. Sunday’s result, combined with the Bills’ surprising 30-13 loss to the Dolphins, puts New England firmly in the driver’s seat for the AFC East crown.

The Patriots now stand at 8-2, while Buffalo drops to 6-3, and New England already holds the head-to-head tiebreaker after its Week 5 win.

Looking ahead, the schedule favors Vrabel’s squad. Aside from a rematch with the Bills, the Patriots won’t face another opponent currently holding a winning record. Their remaining slate includes two matchups with the Jets (2-7) and one each against the Giants (2-8), Bengals (3-6), Dolphins (3-7), and Ravens (4-5). Those six teams are a combined 16-40, making it entirely realistic for New England to finish 6-1 or better over its final seven games, potentially ending the regular season 14-3 and competing for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.