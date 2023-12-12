Kirk Cousins Shows Off His Kohl’s Cash Chain While Discussing His ‘Stock Market-Like’ Rehab Journey on ManningCast

Kirk Cousins‘ season-ending injury caused heartbreak across the NFL world. His injury, an Achilles tear, came on the back of a Vikings winning streak and also a slew of injuries within the team, making the loss of the QB that much harder for the team. Cousins has kept his fans updated with his recovery process and recently went on to MNF’s ManningCast where he talked about his rehab journey.

Advertisement

Ever the dad with a positive attitude, Cousins said his rehab is “going well,” and comparing it to the stock market said that he’s only been seeing the bull market since surgery, with no sign of the bear market in sight. The Manning brothers were glad to hear that the QB’s recovery has been on an upward trajectory.

Cousins also brought back the long-running Kohl’s Cash joke, as he showed off his golden Kohl’s Cash chain. On the topic of Cousins sporting a cardigan during rehab and not being shirtless with a gold chain (a reference to Cousin’s iconic moment from 2022), Cousins remarked that the only gold chain he has is the one he received from Kohl’s.

Advertisement

In September 2022, the internet poked some fun at Cousin’s dad fashion. “You just know this dude is rolling in Kohl’s Cash,” wrote radio host shot Dana Wessel to Cousin’s “dad shirt” during a postgame press conference following the Vikings’ 23-7 win over the Packers last year.

Cousins and fans have embraced this joke since then, as he brought along a Kohl’s Cash chain to the Monday show. The QB fully leaned into the joke as he showed off his dad fashion before making an appearance on the ManningCast. However, this was not the only joke he brought back for the Manning brothers.

Kirk Cousins Revives Iconic Catchphrase

Kirk Cousins is not afraid to lean into his dad image. The father of two has been trolled often for his “dad fits” and is not afraid to show off. As Eli Manning jabbed at Peyton for his blue cardigan during a rehab session, Cousins was not afraid to own it. Before even appearing on the show, Cousins shared a video showing off his potential “dad fits” for the show.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OmahaProd/status/1734203873449918556?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

“Do you like that?” Cousins asked in a video each time he showed a different “dad fit” option for the ManningCast, reviving his iconic catchphrase. “You like that!” was brought to life eight years ago when Cousins led Washington to a 31-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and yelled the now iconic catchphrase to hammer in his victory. Even after a grueling season and a heart-breaking injury, Cousins has managed to keep his spirit alive and found a way to enjoy the season.