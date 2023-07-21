Having Invested in America’s “Largest Yoga Chain”, $200,000,000 Worth Aaron Rodgers Enjoyed a Nice Payday After the Company’s Blockbuster Acquisition

Apr 30, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the court after game one of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers, who currently ranks among the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL, has made quite a few lucrative investments. Boasting an impressive net worth of $200,000,000, Aaron, through Rx3 ventures, had also poured money in CorePower Yoga a few years back which turned out to be a financially sound decision.

When the Yoga chain was eventually acquired in 2022, reportedly for hundreds of millions, Rodgers was among the investors who took home a large chunk of the profits. Regarded as USA’s largest Yoga Chain, ‘CorePower’ was acquired by TSG partners in 2022, a move that probably gave Aaron and his partners the confidence to put more money in up and coming ventures.

Aaron Rodgers Raked in the Moolah With CorePower Yoga

Along with ROTH Capital partners Nate Raabe and Byron Roth, Aaron Rodgers co-founded Rx3 ventures in 2018. Since its inception, the company has invested in several businesses that have yielded positive results. One such business chain that Aaron and his partners had backed in the initial years of the company was CorePower Yoga.

Eventually, the YogaChain was acquired by San Francisco-based TSG consumer partners for a huge amount last year. While the exact sum paid to get the Yoga chain was kept under wraps, according to Sports Entrepreneur Andrew Petcash, the deal fetched Rx3 hundreds of million, resulting in a big payday for the Giants QB.

While announcing his association with Rx3, Aaron, back in 2019, as per Techcrunch, had said, “with Rx3, I saw the opportunity to create an investment platform that brings together a group of like-minded influential investors and their respective networks with the backing of institutional resources.” Indeed, his vision did allow many companies to scale great heights.

Aaron Rodgers Has Invested Heavily in Several Top Companies

Aaron is definitely not one of those conventional athletes who refrain from talking about conspiracy theories and political ideologies. However, when it comes to investing smart and diversifying one’s portfolio, Aaron is probably as conventional a rich guy that a financial pundit can imagine.

Through Rx3, Aaron has also invested over $30 million in helmet manufacturing company Vicis. Moreover, he is also financially backing companies like Manscaped, a male grooming company, and Therabody, a massage gun company. These ventures are also poised to earn him the moolah in the near future.

Rodgers keeps getting involved in one controversy or the other. A habit that has greatly impacted his public image. However, as many stay fixated upon this side of the star quarterback, the financially smart individual continues to ensure steady cash flow through varied investments.