Mike McDaniel Rocking Special ‘Daddy-Daughter’ Kicks at Titans Game Delights NFL Fans; “Coolest Guy Ever”

Mike McDaniel has surely earned his place as the cool coach of the league. Known for his goofy and unorthodox ways, McDaniel keeps winning the hearts of fans with his sweet temperament. He once more stole the hearts of fans as he sported special daddy-daughter kicks during the Dolphins matchup with the Titans.

The HC is decked out in his usual grey hoodie and sweatpants, however, his special kicks give the outfit a heartwarming touch. McDaniel spiced up his shoe game as he sported custom Nike Airforce 1s with an image of him and his daughter on one side, and his daughter’s name ‘Ayla’ on the other, stenciled in the Dolphin’s team colors.

After rocking Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in October, McDaniel’s sneaker rotation has been in the spotlight just as himself this season. Fans couldn’t keep calm at his latest fashion statement, as the coach’s tribute to his daughter tugged at people’s heartstrings. The shoes further cemented the Coach’s place as the coolest coach in the league and perhaps even the “coolest guy ever” as one fan tweeted:

However, fans aren’t going to overlook his pants, which have been tucked up all through the season. People drew attention to “zesty pants,” another consistent piece in his fashion:

Mike McDaniel hasn’t gotten the title of the NFL’s most swaggy, stylish head coach for no reason. His funky style is the product of his fascination and appreciation for fashion, something he’s talked about previously.

Mike McDaniel’s Love for Fashion

McDaniel breaks up the monotony of his coaching grey sweatsuit’s monotony by sporting swaggy accessories. From the bright yellow quilted $4000 bag to his custom Nike Airforce 1s, the coach regularly turns heads with his fashion statements. His fashion choices regularly catch the eyes of his fans, who lose their minds at the swagger on display.

In an interview with The Palm Beach Post, McDaniel revealed his love for fashion as he said, “I’ve always just kind of liked fashion. Sometimes, people, I would say, agree with your style. Sometimes they don’t. But it’s kind of like my personality. I just kind of go with what I think makes me feel like me.“

He also revealed that he has over 40(!) pairs of shoes in his collection, But if it were up to him, he would’ve liked the number to be well over 50. As if he wasn’t relatable enough, the 40-year-old HC is also addicted to online shopping and we’re all glad for it!