Jackson Mahomes Reshares Old Post Flexing His Biceps as S*xual Assault Allegations Continue to Haunt His Family

Jackson Mahomes is once again making a return to social media. After getting accused of sexual harassment earlier this month, Mahomes’ vanished from social media. Many believe his family had a part to play in that. Especially his brother and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Many were hoping this would be a long, if not permanent, hiatus. However, it seems Jackson is slowly crawling right back in.

Jackson Mahomes started making a name for himself through his now-viral TikTok content. However, it did not take him very long before charging down a path of no return. Now, his name holds the same meaning as “trouble” or “controversy” for many in the NFL community. Recently, he even managed to become the subject of a criminal investigation, after forcibly kissing a woman in Kansas City.

Jackson Mahomes might just be making a slow return to social media

His absence from the online world was hailed by many as a good sign. A sign that the Mahomes family is finally cracking down on Jackson’s antics. However, all of it seems to be just rumors, as it very much looks like Jackson is getting back to being a regular on social media. His latest Instagram story of him flexing his muscles is probably him sending a message to his hater.

However, that photo isn’t recent, though. Which further confuses things. Why would Jackson share an old photo right in the middle of the investigation? Is he trying to say he wants to go back to the good old days? It seems it might just be a tad bit too late for Jackson to go back to the good old days. Maybe once all this is over, he can think about laying low and keeping himself away from trouble.

Will Patrick Mahomes ever step in and curb his brother’s antics?

One of the biggest reasons why fans are disappointed is that after everything that Jackson does, his brother Patrick Mahomes always supports him. Of course, no brother would perhaps publicly criticize their own sibling. However many expect the older brother to keep the younger one in line. Especially since everything Jackson does, ultimately starts to affect Patrick Mahomes too.

Whether Jackson Mahomes will face criminal charges is still a mystery. However, many hope this will serve as a warning as to how his unchecked attitude can result in dire consequences. Jackson Mahomes will have to realize that he should probably start playing nice if he doesn’t want to get in trouble again and again. However, knowing Jackson, hoping for change is probably a stretch.