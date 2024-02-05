Fans Call 49ers “Delusional” For Calling Themselves Underdogs in Super Bowl 58 Hype Post

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; (Left to right) San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54), quarterback Brock Purdy (13), offensive tackle Trent Williams (71), running back Christian McCaffrey (23), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19), and tight end George Kittle (85) celebrate after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers ruled the NFC this season and have now made it to the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy delivered remarkable stats, to gain the confidence of the fans and punditts alike. Consequently, the team had higher hopes after a two-year gap from their last SB appearance. Claiming that this might not be how they see themselves, the Niners have managed to shock the league with an NFL hype post.

Advertisement

The San Francisco 49ers made a post doubling down on the might as they make it to the SB LVIII. However, the caption read ‘Against All Odds’ which gave the fans some hiccups. Being the favored team against all their opponents, the 49ers’ post poses them as underdogs prompting fans to call them out for their recent post on X.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/49ers/status/1753463293296144877?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The fans took the caption quite literally, which ignored that the Chiefs entered the Super Bowl as slight underdogs compared to the 49ers. A fan straight-shooter commented calling them ‘delusional’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Robbers79/status/1754140427156906446?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan wrote a long comment, reflecting the general sentiment on the post, “What odds would those be exactly? You were favored in 19 out of 19 games this season. Many by double digits. Your bravery and resilience in the face of adversity should be commended.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheChiefWildcat/status/1753631781989822547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another amused fan wrote, “You’ve been the 1 seed this whole time lmao”.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TyreekMVP/status/1753671151924957638?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A similar comment came, “Against all odds? Your the favorite to win the game! Trying for the underdog role? Smh””.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DantesLucia/status/1753591548107772067?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan called it tiresome for the favored San Francisco 49ers to pose as underdogs. The comment read, “The team has been favored in EVERY. SINGLE. GAME. It’s literally WITH all odds. This is tiresome.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BigItaly42/status/1753764185719124372?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 49ers might have appeared crippled in their first time without safety Jimmie Ward and QB Jimmy Garoppolo. However, they delivered well with a final score of 12-5 in the regular season. Now, as the leader in the NFC and favorites at the Super Bowl, they are in contradiction to their post.

A Snapshot of San Francisco 49ers’ Un-‘Underdog’ Season

Despite the apprehensions, they made a 5-0 start, along with the Philadelphia Eagles with three consecutive losses to follow. They entered into the bye-week to change the picture and got out winning six games in a row. They also became the first team to clinch a playoff berth in the season. Moreover, like the Chiefs Super Bowl appearance count, this was the fourth playoff appearance for the San Francisco 49ers in the last five years. Though they boasted a better record last year at 13-4, they remained the favorites in all of their 19 games.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1754169088845488329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, while the Kansas City Chiefs shall defend the Super Bowl title this year, the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to defeat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII according to the BetMGM NFL odds. The confidence in the team is due to a coveted offense that has surrounded quarterback Brock Purdy with names like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and Trent Williams. The defense has its own stars like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner to name a few.

The 49ers finished the regular season within the top 10 in multiple offensive and defensive categories, giving them a reason to refrain from posing as underdogs. With the third-highest offense points and the second-most points in the franchise’s history, it is hard to praise the San Francisco 49ers for surviving the worst.