“I Don’t Quite Have $6 Billion”: Eli Manning Dreams of Owning This Major NFL Team One Day

February 7, 2020; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Eli Manning (left) and Peyton Manning (right) walk on the 11th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club – Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Manning is having a busy retirement. Anyone closely observing the former Giants star will confirm that Manning has been doing anything but kick his feet up and lay back. With the number of ventures and programs he’s now a part of, there is no doubt that his bank account is starting to swell. Though is there an intent as to why he’s accumulating all this wealth? What is the endgame here?

When Manning retired in 2020, he had accumulated around $250 million in salaries alone. He has since spent that money wisely, acquiring stakes in teams and indulging in other ventures. With his current net worth touted to be around $170 million, there are not a lot of things that are out of his reach. Except for one thing, a dream that he holds very dear to his heart.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

Eli Manning wants to own the team he played 16 seasons for

Eli Manning made an appearance on ‘The Big Money Show’, earlier this year, and spoke to Fox Business’ Connell McShane. During the brief conversation, McShane asked Manning the reason for his retirement life being so busy, and if he intends to buy an NFL team. Manning’s reply, though humorous, revealed the one dream he will not be able to fulfill for quite some time.

“Well, I really would only be interested in the New York Giants,” Manning said. “And I don’t think they’re going to be for sale anytime soon, and I don’t quite have the $6 billion that it would cost to buy them, so it’s really just about learning, about business… Obviously, I’m still involved in football and doing things. A lot of the business things we’re looking at are adjacent to sports and kind of in that sports world.”

Also Read: NFL Combine 2023: Top 5 Most Impressive Offensive Linemen Who Sealed the Deal at Combine This Year

Manning seems to be busier in retirement than when he played for the Giants

Eli Manning is perhaps living a more eventful life in retirement than during his playing days. With all the different activities he’s dipping his toes into, it may be his athletic past that might be helping him stay up. Undoubtedly, the most tiring part of his retirement life is finding new ways to outshine his brother, Peyton Manning.

The storied rivalry between Eli and Peyton has made its way to their retirement lives, thanks to both brothers winning 2 Super Bowls each. However, this friendly contest is keeping fans entertained, as the duo is all set to become one of the most popular show hosts for game night coverage. Will the Manning brothers shine as commentators as they have as QBs?

Also Read: NFL Combine 2023: Top 5 Offensive-Linemen Who Failed to Meet Expectations at This Year’s Combine