Revealed!! Lip Reading Expert Spills Details About Tom Brady’s Angry Phone Call

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has made a habit of surprising his fans. He suddenly announced his retirement last year, then he suddenly un-retired, and then after a forgettable season, Brady suddenly announced his retirement from the sport once again.

When experts and fans were busy discussing trade rumors, Brady shared a video message on his social media accounts to inform everyone that his time in the competition as a player has ended.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady stated in the video. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me,” he had added.

Details of Tom Brady’s angry phone call have emerged

As soon as the video went viral, fans and celebs from different parts of the world started flooding Twitter with congratulatory messages. After all, you don’t often get to write ‘Happy Retirement’ to someone who has won 7 Super Bowl titles.

While it was evident that after retirement, we will get to see more of loving father Tom and less of enraged Tom, recently, fans were left bewildered when the superstar QB was captured yelling with all his might during a phone call.

As it turns out, Brady was accompanying his daughter Vivian Lake Brady to her horse riding session when he was spotted angrily gesturing and shouting at someone on the phone. It was evident that Tom wasn’t happy with the person he was talking to, but the details of the conversation were not known.

Most recently, as per Daily Mail, a lip reading expert revealed the details about Brady’s angry conversation. “Stop calling me,” Brady allegedly said, as per Jeremy Freeman. “I sound stupid,” Tom then stated.

“What am I supposed to do. This has to stop,” Brady further said as per the expert. While it still isn’t clear who was on the receiving end of that call, it would be fair to assume that he would now think twice before calling angry Tom again.

