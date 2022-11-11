Jadeveon Clowney NFL: Fans Still Can’t Forget The DE’s Famous Hit Against Michigan

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Sony Michel (20) runs with the ball past Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) en route to a touchdown during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jadeveon Clowney has made a name for himself at the highest level. The star defensive end was roped in by the Houston Texans back in 2014 after he delivered impressive performances at the college level.

However, in his rookie season only, Clowney was plagued by injuries. He had to undergo a knee surgery as well in order to get back to the field. He didn’t play during the 2015 preseason but did deliver impressive performances whenever he got a chance to.

After staying with the Texans for a few years, he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks but that relationship didn’t last long as he was sent to the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Clowney was then roped in by the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and he continues to play for them. The talented defensive end is known for demolishing whosoever from the opposite team comes in front of him during games.

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

Jadeveon Clowney’s Famous Hit Against Michigan Is Still a Treat To Watch

May it be the illegal sack against Mike Foles which set him back over $40,000, or the helmet-to-helmet hit which knocked Carson Wentz out of the contest, Clowney is famous for dealing with his opponents in a gruesome manner.

However, Clowney is best known for his famous hit against Michigan back in 2013. The stakes were high, both team were under pressure when Jadeveon burst through the scrimmage line and absolutely destroyed running back Vincent Smith.

It was as brutal a hit as anyone can imagine. In fact, fans remember this one hit more than any other because it was the last of its kind tackle before the targeting era began.

This hit still being legendary is going to carry Jadeveon Clowney’s NFL career into the 2030s https://t.co/owYxdOteuQ — Evan Garvelink (@EvanGarvelink) November 11, 2022

Jadeveon Clowney with the biggest hit in CFB history. https://t.co/9R1d2o5cYw — Trey Magathan (@MagathanTrey) November 11, 2022

Has Jadeveon Clowney done anything since that one play in the Michigan game? Like ever? #nfl #espn — Duane (@oCereal_Killa43) November 11, 2022

Innumerable fans and experts have debated for years regarding the legality of the tackle under new rules. Nevertheless, the memory of that tackle is still fresh in the minds of fans and God knows how many times the play has been watched across the world.

Also Read: Packers Fans React To Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game, Call For MVP To Retire