Aaron Rodgers Compares Jordan Love to Himself Backing Up the Legendary Brett Favre

Aaron Rodgers successfully took over for Brett Favre, maintaining consistency at the quarterback position in Green Bay. Can Jordan Love take over and do the same?

Lazard ducks him… and that’s Jordan Love’s first career TD pass! #GoPackGo 📺: #GBvsKC on FOX

Brett Favre is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game of football in the NFL. He played for 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers which was highly successful.

Favre won 3 consecutive NFL MVP awards, becoming the first player to do so. He also won Super Bowl 31 and nearly won the following year as well.

During his playing career in Green Bay, which concluded in 2007, the Packers went ahead and drafted Aaron Rodgers to succeed him. Rodgers was drafted with the 24th pick in the 1st round of the 2005 NFL draft.

Rodgers was made to wait behind Favre for 3 long years which finally resulted in winning the starting job. Favre was then traded to the New York Jets for minimal compensation in picks.

Starting in 2008, Rodgers has been a model of consistent quarterback play for the Packers. He won the Super Bowl in just his third year as a starter. Rodgers also took home the Super Bowl MVP honors.

Can Jordan Love replicate Aaron Rodgers’ success taking over for an NFL great?

With history seeming to repeat itself, the Green Bay Packers traded up in the 2020 NFL draft to take Jordan Love. They spent the 26th pick in the 1st round for Love.

This trade seemed to have lit a fire under Rodgers as he went on to win consecutive NFL MVP awards since the move. Love is now entering his third season as the backup to Aaron Rodgers.

With Love’s development and Rodgers’ uncertainty with the team, Aaron had this to say about the situation:

Aaron Rodgers on Jordan Love: “The tracks are looking more similar by the day, him being in his third year and me waiting behind Brett for three years.” I refuse to look too far into this one simple sentence but you are certainly free to do so — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 9, 2022

Love has only 1 career start to his name which came against the Kansas City Chiefs in November of this past season. Love posted a disappointing 27.9 QBR that was backed by 190 yards passing on 34 attempts with a touchdown and a pick.

It is too early to see if Love can live up to the hype but it will take a lot of talent to succeed Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre.

