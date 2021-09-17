NFL

“Jalen Hurts a winner. Point. Blank. Period”: NBA legend Dwayne Wade compliments Eagles QB week 1 performance against Falcons.

“Jalen Hurts a winner. Point. Blank. Period”: NBA legend Dwayne Wade compliments Eagles QB week 1 performance against Falcons.
Yashvardhan Sharma

Previous Article
“I don’t know, you have to ask Fred" - Robert Kubica coy on his future with Alfa Romeo beyond this season
Next Article
"I know Phil Jackson, what kinda guy is Jeff van Gundy?": How Michael Jordan was swayed by Bulls head coach's presence instead of Knicks signing him as a 1996 NBA free agent
Latest Posts