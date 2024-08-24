Papa Kelce Looks Back at “Worrying” Childhood Fights Between Travis and Jason Kelce

Ed Kelce, the father of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce recently shared stories about the rivalry between his sons when they were young. Fans who follow the “New Heights” podcast already know how the Kelce brothers had frequent fights during their childhood—a topic they have openly addressed with humor.

Talking about the criticisms he received for managing their sibling conflicts, Ed recounted that some believed he should have allowed them to resolve their differences through fights, which would toughen them up. However, during his appearance on the Hidden Pearls podcast, he disagreed with this notion and remembered telling his sons:

“You shouldn’t be fighting with each other; you’re brothers.”

Apparently, Father Kelce felt that Jason and Travis’ inherent size, strength, and athleticism were superior to other children and thus, there was no need to fight it out at home to toughen up.

Another memory that Ed shared was when in the middle of Jason and Travis’ heated arguments, his thoughts would immediately turn to the potential hazards lurking within their house.

“I’m looking at the sharp edges on a countertop, the edge of the stove, or the coffee table isn’t rounded,” the ex-sales representative recalled.

His anxiety was not just about boys clashing; it was also about the deep-seated fear of having to rush them to the ER with severe injuries like a fractured skull. Speaking of which, despite Travis and Jason being naturally competitive, Ed is aware of how his sons have different personalities.

Ed Kelce on his sons’ contrasting personalities

Philadelphia Eagles veteran Jason, the older of the two siblings, shows intense feelings and experiences emotional spikes during sports. Ed shared instances where Jason’s emotions would sometimes escalate, leading to outbursts in football, hockey, and soccer.

One memorable incident involved a soccer coach, who had to step in to help Jason regain composure during a heated situation and advise him to take deep breaths and relax.

As per Ed, on the other hand, KC Chiefs star Tight End, Travis Kelce has a carefree attitude although he was just as competitive as Jason.

Travis and Jason are totally different, but one common thread that binds them is their hunger to succeed, which perhaps helped the pair to carve out successful careers in the NFL. Combing the achievements of two, they have four Super Bowl wins- one by Jason and three by Kelce, with the TE ready to chase another one in the upcoming NFL season.