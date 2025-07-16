When Dallas Cowboys Stars Cory Procter, Leonard Davis, and Marc Colombo Started ‘The Heaviest Metal Band in the World’

Offensive linemen might be the most unheralded group of professional athletes in sports. It was just this year that the NFL finally introduced a “Protector of the Year” award to honor the hogs. So it’s no surprise that former Dallas Cowboys linemen Marc Colombo, Cory Procter, and Leonard Davis, who all retired from the NFL over a decade ago, never stopped chasing the limelight they didn’t get to enjoy during their playing days.

The trio were all with the Cowboys for three seasons, from 2007 to 2009, and all three were nearing the end of their football careers at that point. So they started looking for post-NFL life hobbies and endeavours. And they came up with “Free Reign,” a heavy metal rock band that allowed them to bond over their shared love of the hardcore style of music. It fits so well with an offensive lineman’s rough and tough job.

Cory Procter, who played drums for the band, was a backup guard with the Cowboys from 2005 to 2009. He and Marc Colombo, who was the lead singer and guitarist, were the original founders of the band.

Procter recently reflected on his time with Free Reign while chatting with a few other former NFL vets.

“We played Sunken Garden San Antonio with like Five-Finger Death Punch and Three Days Grace and some cool bands—Cage the Elephant. And so, we had a blast. And yeah, it was a garage band, and we did the album, and we got to travel and do some really cool stuff,” Procter said.

“Met some rock stars. [Foo Fighters lead singer] Dave Grohl, and talked to all these rock stars, and it was great. Marilyn Manson walking by, I’m like, ‘That’s wild.’ And so, these are all people I grew up in high school listening to, and it’s a totally different scene.”

The group was unique in its physical size. It’s why Colombo calls them ‘Heavier Than Metal’. He was 6’8″ and 320 pounds, Davis was 6’6″ and 355, and Procter was 6’4″ and 310. Even the guitarist they added, Justin Chapman, is a big dude, having played o-line alongside Davis in high school.

Did you know: Marc Colombo, Cory Procter, and L eonard Davi had aHeavy Metal Band? 🎸 pic.twitter.com/cOKBMCRODE — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) July 16, 2025

Procter, the baby of the group by both age and size, went undrafted in 2005 and signed with the Cowboys after failing to latch on with the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. He played sparingly, only starting 14 games in his career, 11 of which came in 2008.

When Procter was cut by the Cowboys, Davis made sure to emphasize that “we’ve still got our drummer,” and that Procter’s departure from Dallas would not affect his status in the band. He would spend his final NFL season in 2010 with the Miami Dolphins.

Davis was the first addition to the band after founders Procter and Colombo. He was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2001 draft by the Arizona Cardinals and played there until 2006, starting 91 games.

He then signed with the Cowboys in 2007 and promptly went to three straight Pro Bowls, including a Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2007. Davis was cut by the Cowboys after the 2010 campaign, finishing his career with the Lions and 49ers.

Colombo was also a first-round pick, going No. 29 overall to the Chicago Bears in 2002. He struggled with injuries there and was waived in 2005. With his career on the rocks, the Cowboys took a chance on him, and he would end up starting 72 games for them. He departed along with his bandmates after the 2010 season, landing in Miami for his final year in 2011.