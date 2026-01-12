NFL Playoff Schedule: Tony Dungy Rips the League for Unfair Treatment Towards 49ers and the Bills

We’re almost through the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, and it’s been a doozy so far. Both the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers pulled off upsets on Sunday as No. 6 seeds on the road against No. 3 seeds. Now, both teams are scheduled to play next Saturday with one less day of rest, and Tony Dungy is up in arms over it.

The former Hall of Fame coach wasn’t just annoyed by the scheduling. He viewed it as completely unfair. He posted about it after learning the kickoff times for next week’s games.

Regardless of what happens on Monday Night between the Texans vs. Steelers, both Buffalo and San Francisco will play on Saturday on the road, Dungy noted in his post.

“This late in the season recovery time is crucial and it is not given equally,” Dungy explained on his X account. “Rams & Bears played Saturday games. They will face each other on Sunday with an extra day of rest. 49ers played on Sunday and will face Seattle on Saturday-short week of recovery. Why?”

Dungy went on to point out that the Bills and the winner of the Texans vs. Steelers will have short weeks as well. This puzzled him, especially since the league was able to give the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots a full week of rest. For whatever reason, certain teams are simply being asked to bite the bullet.

NFL playoff scheduling is not fair. It might produce good ratings but it’s not fair.

Dungy later explained why the NFL has eliminated Week 18 Monday Night games and encouraged the league to also do so in the postseason.

“Several years ago, the league did away with Monday Night games in Week 18 of the regular season because it created a disadvantage if one of those teams made the playoffs. Now we create that disadvantage,” Dungy expressed, adding,

“The Wild Card round should be 3 games on Saturday and 3 games on Sunday. Then try to schedule the Divisional games so the teams have equal rest.”

It was a solid suggestion by Dungy that the league should consider moving forward. Last season, the Baltimore Ravens got an extra day of rest leading up to their AFC Divisional game. The Bills, on the other hand, had one less day of rest. But it didn’t end up mattering, as Buffalo won the game

Fans in the comments agreed with Dungy. They suggested that this issue should be fixed from Week 18 going into the playoffs. Teams that played on Saturday in the final week of the season should be playing on Saturday in the Wild Card. And teams that played on Sunday shouldn’t be subjected to playing on Saturday with one less day of rest.

All in all, they’re good points to keep in mind. However, for now, it doesn’t seem like the day of rest has been affecting the outcomes of games as much as Dungy wants us to believe.