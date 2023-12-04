“You’ve Got Some Hairy Buns”: Travis & Jason Kelce Couldn’t Resist from Making A** Jokes While Addressing an Important Locker Room Query

In a recent candid discussion, NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce broached a topic that often goes unspoken but is a reality for many athletes: the presence of reporters in the locker rooms. What started as a legitimate query quickly spiraled into a laugh-filled conversation, complete with the Kelce brothers’ trademark humor.

The conversation kicked off with Travis Kelce reading out a question from a fan: “Why are reporters allowed in the locker room?” This seemingly straightforward question led to an amusing exchange between the brothers. the question lightened the mood by joking about the media giving players time to “cover their hairy buns and stuff” before the media is allowed in.

Travis chimed in with a laugh, confirming the hairy situation. He said, “Yeah, well, you hit it right. Jason, I haven’t seen your ass in a while, but you’ve got some hairy buns.” Travis elaborated on the procedure, explaining that after the game and meetings, players get around 10-15 minutes to get dressed or at least to look presentable before the media can enter.

He said, “They give everybody, I think, 10–15 minutes to kind of get situated, get dressed, or at least make yourself presentable, and then the media can just come in and it’s a free-for-all.” This time is crucial for players to transition from their game-time focus to facing the press. Jason said that the reporters are allowed in the locker room so that they can also question the players who are not available on the podium.

Naked Interviews: The Locker Room Reality

Addressing the awkwardness of being nude in such a public setting, Jason stated, “Is it weird having people in the locker room? I don’t think it’s weird.” Travis provided a more nuanced view, acknowledging that it feels odd only when you’re completely naked next to a teammate being interviewed, with a crowd of fully clothed media personnel around.

Jason admitted that, after years in the NFL, being naked in front of others doesn’t feel as strange anymore. Travis recalled his initial discomfort when he joined the league but now feels indifferent, jokingly critiquing those who chose to shower in bathing suits in high school as the real weirdness.

The brothers agreed that being naked in the locker room isn’t weird; it’s the hesitancy to do so that creates an awkward atmosphere. The Kelce brothers managed to turn a serious topic into a delightful conversation, highlighting an aspect of professional sports that is rarely discussed openly.