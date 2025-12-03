Jason Kelce Calls Chiefs’ 2025 Season, “The Most Unluckiest in Recent Memory”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff hopes are dwindling due to their inconsistency and lack of finesse. At 6-6, they sit in 10th place in the AFC playoff picture, and they’re running out of time to make it up. But according to the numbers, the Chiefs have played well; they’re just getting unlucky. And Jason Kelce echoes the same sentiment.

Kansas City has lost every game by one score. It’s been a massive overcorrection from last season, when they went 12-0 in such games. One could argue that with a few lucky bounces, they’d be comfortably in the playoff picture. But that’s far from the case.

They also aren’t executing the late-game plays we’re used to seeing. Even KC tight end Travis Kelce acknowledged that they’re close to breaking through… they just have to finish.

“We’re this f***ing close,” Kelce said on New Heights (timestamp: 26:00). “You look at our offense, you look at Pat Mahomes’ production this year, you look at the top of the league, you look at our defense in terms of points allowed. I know some of the other stats aren’t all the way up there, but at the same time, man, we’re holding teams at the right moments.”

Kelce went on to acknowledge the shortcomings of the roster, admitting that it’s been tough.

“In other situations, we’re just not scoring enough. And it’s tough, man. It’s tough to be a part of this reality right now,” he added.

That may be so. But Travis is undoubtedly doing his part. He’s enjoying a nice bounce-back season, averaging his highest yards per catch since 2022. As of now, Kelce is on pace to top 1000 receiving yards, something he also hasn’t done since ‘22.

In light of what the tight end said, Jason Kelce agreed with him. He also believes the Chiefs are having a very unlucky season.

“I think you’re having one of the most unlucky seasons in recent memory,” Jason shared. “You guys are plus 70 or something like that in your score differential over the season. You’re the first team to not have a winning record with that plus differential. There’s only like one other team in the history of the NFL that’s done that. It’s nuts.”

The Chiefs actually have a plus-73 scoring differential. It’s better than both teams ahead of them in the division and ranks as the fourth-best in the AFC. Their wins have been big, and their losses have been close.

At the end of the day, though, Jason still thinks that the Chiefs have a chance because the AFC doesn’t have a standout team.

“I don’t know that anybody [other than the Chiefs] has shown a ridiculously better version of football than any of the other teams in the AFC,” Jason argued. “Who is the complete team? I don’t really see one. And it seems like it’s up for grabs. And when it’s like that, if you’re an AFC team, all you want to do is get into that dance.”

Both the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos have been the standout teams in the AFC this season. But Jason is right, they haven’t proven to be ridiculously better than anyone. In fact, many poke holes in the Broncos for their inconsistent offense, and others don’t think Drake Maye will shine when the lights are brightest in the playoffs.

All in all, the Chiefs certainly do still have a shot. But they can’t lose any more games moving forward. They’ve given themselves little margin for error, and it could be their downfall. Despite this, Travis Kelce still sounds motivated to make a run. It’s only a matter of whether the rest of the team feels motivated as well.