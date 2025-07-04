Ja’Marr Chase Has an Unhealthy Obsession That Stems From His Previous Employment in a Popular Food Joint

Ja’Marr Chase has been in Cincinnati for the last four years. But if you believe he developed a taste for the local food scene during this time, think again.

The Bengals’ superstar wide receiver, who just signed a blockbuster long-term 4-year deal worth $161 million with the franchise, didn’t hold back when asked about his thoughts on the city’s culinary options.

“The food’s not the best, we can work on that,” Chase admitted bluntly during a press conference. “I’m from New Orleans, I’m not used to the food yet.”

On paper, a statement like this is not surprising for someone raised in Louisiana, where gumbo, po’boys, and crawfish are staples of everyday life. But even beyond his New Orleans roots, Ja’Marr Chase’s food choices have always leaned heavily toward indulgence and that includes a fixation that’s now gone viral.

Recently, a post about Chase’s obsession with Raising Cane’s fried chicken started circulating on social media, apparently revealing how he can’t get enough of the chain’s crispy tenders.

Unsurprisingly, fans quickly caught on to the post. Not only did the post become viral, but it also drew a response from Raising Cane’s official Instagram account, which chimed in with, “We’re big fans of Ja’Marr Chase too.”

That said, this isn’t merely a passing phase or an attempt by the fast food outlet to cash in on a viral post. The Bengals’ wide receiver has a history with the popular fast-food joint.

In 2022, fresh off the Bengals’ Super Bowl LVI loss, he surprised fans by working a shift at a local Raising Cane’s in Cincinnati. He hopped behind the counter, took drive-thru orders, handed out food, and played it up for customers, all while sporting a big smile throughout the visit.

While it’s unknown if that moment sparked something deeper in Chase, recent reports certainly point toward that. And if that wasn’t enough, Ja’Marr Chase admitted in a presser last year that his diet isn’t exactly clean. He revealed his love for Joella’s Chicken, particularly their chicken and waffles, along with McDonald’s McGriddles.

He even told reporters that he can “eat horribly” and still perform at a high level, drawing inevitable comparisons to former Bengals great Chad Johnson, who famously bragged about thriving on a McDonald’s-heavy diet throughout his career.

All said and done, kudos to Ja’Marr Chase for not being shy about where his loyalties lie.

For all we know, it might have all started with a part-time gig behind the counter, where Chase’s obsession with fried chicken became a full-blown signature.

It’s true that concerns can be raised about the wide receiver’s unhealthy eating habits. Then again, being notorious is the bare minimum to be an elite wide receiver in the NFL.