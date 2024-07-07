Nick Kyrgios and Carlos Alcaraz React as Patrick Mahomes Shares Wimbledon Snaps with Brittany

After spending time in Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes headed to London for the next stop of their European vacation. In addition to attending Morgan Wallen’s concert at Hyde Park, the couple also witnessed some matches at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships in southwest Greater London.

Advertisement

The three-time Super Bowl champion wore a suit, a white shirt, and white sneakers while watching some of the best tennis athletes in the world compete in the only major tournament played on grass courts. Meanwhile, his wife donned an all-Gucci attire, including her shoulder bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

Patrick Mahomes shared some of their photos taken at Center Court on Instagram. His post made Australian professional tennis player Nick Kyrgios react, “Yessir! I gotta get some pickleball going, bro.” On his IG account, Kyrgios shared a picture of him and the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

Meanwhile, American player Frances Tiafoe commented, “Respect brotha,” on Mahomes’ post, in which the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback included a picture of them having a good chat. Finally, reigning Wimbledon men’s singles champion Carlos Alcaraz commented with a handshake and fire emojis. They, too, spent some time talking.

As a champion in his own right, Mahomes appreciates the dedication these tennis players put into their craft. But while thousands of people cheer for him every week during the Chiefs games, it was his time to be a fan. He and Brittany Mahomes chose the perfect day to grace Wimbledon because it coincided with the fantastic five-setter between Alcaraz and Tiafoe.

The Spaniard came back from being down two sets to one to book a spot in the Round of 16. Tiafoe didn’t make it easy on Alcaraz as the three-time major tournament winner pulled off a 7-6 victory in the fourth set.

Kyrgios’s comment makes more sense when you look at the connection the two athletes have.

Mahomes-Kyrgios Connection

While there’s a headline to be made about Mahomes fulfilling Kyrgios’ invitation for some pickleball, a commenter reacted to the 2022 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Finalist, saying, “he’s not funna reply to you fanboy.”

Some of Patrick Mahomes’ followers quickly defended the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles winner, with one posting, “Bro, they literally follow each other.” The exchange continued as the previous commenter reiterated that the three-time Super Bowl MVP won’t reply to Kyrgios.

If Kyrgios is a fanboy of Mahomes, then he’s no ordinary follower. He’s a professional tennis player who has won over $12 million in prize money and went as high as 13th in the ATP world rankings. Likewise, he and Mahomes are part of the ownership group of a Miami, Florida-based professional pickleball team.

According to Forbes’ Brett Knight, that group includes Australian Open and US Open winner Naomi Osaka and LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul.