“Wth Is That”: Fans React as Will Levis Shares Photo of His Shoulder Before Surgery

Coming into this season, the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback competition was supposed to be one of the more compelling position battles in the league. On one hand, there was Will Levis, who showed flashes of promise during his sophomore campaign last year. On the other side was reigning No. 1 draft pick Cam Ward, who was selected by the team last April.

However, before training camp could even begin, this battle is now off the table. And it’s all because of Levis’ shoulder.

The 26-year-old quarterback is officially out for the season after the Titans announced he will undergo surgery on his AC joint due to a nagging injury dating back to Week 4 of the 2024 season. And with that decision, the door swings wide open for Ward to take over as the starting quarterback for the team with no real competition.

It was important for Levis to undergo the season-ending surgery due to its potential long-term effects. This is why even the Titans had no issues with their quarterback taking this decisive step: “We support his decision to focus on his long-term health… We remain confident in his full recovery.”

But there’s no sugarcoating what this means for Levis and his career. Last year, he started 12 games, passed for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He struggled with consistency but showed enough for the front office to at least give him another shot, until the shoulder issue came back to haunt him during minicamp.

Originally, Levis had hoped rest and rehab would be enough. But after discomfort persisted, he sought additional opinions, eventually opting for the season-ending surgery.

While fans were clearly sad to see a talent like Levis missing out on perhaps the most crucial season of his career, they soon understood the severity of his injury when the QB shared a photo online while prepping for his medical procedure. In the selfie, a shocking bone-like bulge is seen sticking out of his collar area, which naturally caught everyone’s attention.

And the first reaction was predictable. “WTH is that,” asked a fan. “Wtf” exclaimed another.

The shock of the visual was so intense for some that even they could sense the pain. “My shoulder hurt just looking at that,” wrote a user. “Yeah, maybe he needed the surgery,” concluded another.

WTH is that — MGD (@gdaniel1) July 29, 2025

Reactions from the fans were nothing but shock and pity because the image said more than any statement could. Levis’ injury wasn’t just a knot. It was also a glaring visual reminder of how brutal the NFL can be behind the scenes. And most importantly, how tough NFL players are, because Levis injured himself in a game against the Dolphins last year, but he pushed through.

The quarterback even returned by Week 10 and showed real signs of growth with 960 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just two picks in a four-game stretch. But his momentum was short-lived, as the Titans’ offense cratered again by Week 14 in a 10-6 loss to Jacksonville.

It is perhaps due to this never-say-die attitude and grit from Will Levis that Titans GM Mike Borgonzi publicly backed the quarterback despite his inconsistent career during the pre-draft pressers. “He’s had some good moments… they’re continuing to develop,” Borgonzi said back then. But the latest developments have now put a pause on the growth.

Safe to say, all eyes will now be on Cam Ward because the pressure of delivering has gone a notch above with no Levis to back him up.