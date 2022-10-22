NFL Trade Rumors Packers: From Elijah Moore to Chase Claypool; Green Bay Might Target Big Names to Fill The Receiver Void

Elijah Moore (8) of the New York Jets looks to get around Terrell Edmunds (34) of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 2, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs New York Jets Week 4

The Packers have tried a few receivers thus far but no one has really been consistent enough. With the trade window closing soon, here are the receivers the franchise might target.

The Green Bay Packers haven’t had the kind of start to the season as they would have liked. Ahead of the season, they had to choose between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams and they went for the star quarterback.

While it was the obvious choice as Rodgers has been the MVP for the last two seasons, fans were a little nervous about how he will perform in the absence of the star receiver.

In the very first game of the season, Rodgers couldn’t get the kind of help he needed from his mates and as a result, his team had to face a crushing defeat against the Vikings.

While they made a comeback by winning three games on the trot, the Rodgers-led unit has lost two consecutive games after that. The team needs to make a few changes in order to gain some winning momentum and the trade window will close soon which means that they would have to make some calls right away.

Also Read: NFL Sack Leaders: Origin of The Term ‘Sack,’ Last Season & All Time Leaders; Everything You Need To Know

Green Bay Packers Are Desperately Looking For Experienced Wide Receivers

The Packers have tried out a few receivers but no one has really been able to leave a lasting impression. Romeo Dubbs did well in patches, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins are yet to recover completely from their injuries which leaves the Packers in a spot of bother.

In order to fill the Receiver void, they might look to go after Steelers star Chase Claypool. However, Claypool had a fantastic game against the Bucs. He played a major role in scripting a much needed victory for his team which means that the franchise wouldn’t be very keen on letting him go.

While Claypool’s name has been mentioned in several trade rumor reports, it is unlikely that the Pittsburgh-based franchise would let him go, unless of course they are made a ‘too good to be true’ type of offer.

The second receiver they might go after is last season’s Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. There have been reports that Vikings and the Chiefs have expressed interest in roping him in. However, he is someone who could be targeted by the Packers as well as they are in dire need of an experienced campaigner who can compliment Aaron.

Deebo Samuel – NFC Champ game and 1st team AP…demands trade. AJ Brown – 1 seed in AFC and a 2021 AFC Champ Appearance…demands trade. Elijah Moore – on hottest Jets team in a decade on 3 game win streak..demands trade. All 3 represented by Tory Dandy of CAA. — NFL DraftID (@MockDraftMonday) October 21, 2022

The third option they might look for is Elijah Moore. The Jets WR apparently isn’t pleased with the way the franchise is treating him and has requested for a trade. However, coach Robert Saleh has stated that the franchise is not looking to trade him.

He is set to miss the next game against the Broncos probably as a punishment for requesting a trade. It will be interesting to see if the Packers end up with any of these three star receivers.

Also read: Antonio Brown Labelled a ‘Mindless Creep’ After His Latest Jibe At Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bundchen