“Jameis Winston Should Run for the Governor”: Former Teammate Speaks His Heart on the Browns QB Being an Ultimate Teammate

Jameis Winston is one of the few personalities in the league without haters, and his teammates love him. The former Heisman Trophy winner is said to carry himself like a leader among men. One of his former teammates even went on a podcast to pull the curtain back on who he is behind the scenes. The answers led him to believe the quarterback could run for office one day.

Super Bowl champion Bradley Roby, who played with Winston for the New Orleans Saints, reasoned why he believes Winston would make a good governor. He referenced his personality, the tone in which he speaks, and how he naturally carries himself.

“I’ve never met someone who’s not the starter that you really think is the leader of the team,” Roby said. He then talked about how Winston gives the pregame speech and is the first one out of the tunnel.

“I think Jameis should run for governor or something afterward,” he added.

It was an interesting possible future to consider for Winston. Roby also says that sometimes teams do him wrong by benching him, but he doesn’t mind. In fact, Winston always cheers on his teammates, even when he is not playing. He also always speaks up when it’s needed, as Roby revealed.

Bradley Roby says former teammate Jameis Winston should run for Governor or be a Pastor when he retires from the @NFL 🙏🏾⛪️ @BradRoby_1 @Jaboowins https://t.co/cKatgOZLfD pic.twitter.com/yeWyebVcDU — Lou Young (@LouYoungIII) December 22, 2024

There have been many viral Winston moments over the years. Some funny, some influential, and even some controversial.

Back in college, Winston was known for his antics, such as saying an obscenity in the Florida State cafeteria. He was also arrested for stealing crab legs but later explained that the situation was a misunderstanding. Winston was even at the center of a sexual assault case but was never charged with a crime, despite several pieces of evidence.

After college, though, he’s done a great job scrubbing his record. He went viral for an “Eat the W” speech back in Tampa Bay, which showed off his eccentric personality for the first time. NFL coaches also spoke very highly of him during pre-draft interviews, saying he answered every question correctly and took full responsibility for his actions.

And it’s really been nothing but universal love for Winston since. He has always struggled to keep his job on the field due to turnovers, but off of it, he’s beloved by fans and teammates. Admittedly, Winston is very charismatic and says things with a certain style that few others do. He’s very smooth and also weird, and it makes for a fascinating combination.

That’s why it wouldn’t be surprising to see Roby’s words come to fruition. Governors are often very good public speakers, and Winston has mastered that ability. Teammates love to play with him, and the common person might like to vote for him.

Regardless, a career in public speaking seems inevitable for Winston after he retires. The host who asked Roby the question even thinks he’d make a good pastor. We’ll see what Jameis gets up to after retirement. For now, he remains focused on his dream of securing an established starting job.