Fans Spot “Irritated” and “Frustrated” Andy Reid Talk About Chris Jones’ Holdout After Chiefs DT Likes Tweet on Cowboys Rumors

The contract holdout of Chris Jones with Kansas City Chiefs appears to be going out of hand. Week 1 is just around the corner and there’s still no sign of Jones joining Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs back for practice. The scenario has led fans to notice a visible sense of frustration in Andy Reid‘s response during press conferences.

The tension has escalated a bit more since Chris Jones liked a tweet related to rumors about him joining the Cowboys. The star DT also posted a cryptic tweet which has left the NFL world in a state of flux.

The Chiefs are gearing up for their 2023 season opener against the Detroit Lions on September 7. However, the absence of their defensive rock in an already shaky defense remains a significant concern.

Andy Reid frustrated over Jones’ situation

During a recent press conference after the Chiefs’ training camp, head coach Andy Reid faced questions from reporters about the status of Chris Jones and his availability for the season opener against the Lions. In response, Reid offered a somewhat vague and uncertain reply as he said,

“I can’t tell you. I don’t know, I don’t know what his agenda is, whether he’s coming or not coming. We’re rolling right now, I haven’t put that much thought into that part.”

Currently focused on mounting a title defense, Andy Reid emphasized the fact that he does not prefer to dwell on contract-related matters. He gives his 100% attention to training the players who are present. Reid made it clear that in the event of Jones not reporting to the training camp, the team will proceed with a “next man up” mentality. Reid stated,

“You deal with too many people on this type of thing. So these things can go either direction. Again, I don’t spend a lot of time on it. Now we’re getting ready to play a game. You’re either here or not here. That’s how I go about it.”

The Kansas City Chiefs fans would be having their hands in their mouth regarding this holdout situation. Suffering the loss of DT Chris Jones, just days before the season opener would surely crush them, and it won’t be good for the team morale either. But what are all the rumors about?

Chris Jones to Dallas Cowboys?

Star defensive tackle Chris Jones continues to be a no-show at practice amid an ongoing holdout over contract issues with the Kansas City Chiefs. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the absence of Chris Jones from practice thus highlighting the lack of progress in contract negotiations between the player and the Chiefs. The situation escalated when Jones liked a tweet regarding rumors of a potential move to the Dallas Cowboys.

Adding fire to fuel, Jones posted a cryptic tweet that simply stated, “I’m more motivated than ever!” This tweet poured into the speculation about his intentions and future with the Chiefs. General manager Brett Veach has expressed optimism about the return of Jones.

While trade rumors have circulated, Veach has indicated that both sides have been in communication. Nevertheless, the possibility of Chris Jones donning a Dallas Cowboys jersey has not been ruled out, given Dallas’ national profile and stature. Looks like the Kansas City Chiefs have a real puzzle to solve just days before their opener against the Detroit Lions.