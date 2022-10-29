Julian Edelman Net Worth: How Much Has Tom Brady’s Favorite Target Earned By Playing In The NFL?

Feb 29, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Julian Edelman attend a game between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman was one of the most productive wide receivers in the post season during his tenure with the New England Patriots. How much is this former Super Bowl MVP worth?

Julian Edelman was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 7th round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He slowly rose to relevance and became Brady’s favorite target in clutch situations.

Over his career, Edelman amassed 620 receptions, 6,822 yards, and 36 receiving touchdowns. Playing with Brady, Edelman won 3 Super Bowl rings with the team.

However, Edelman was no slouch and contributed heavily in the Super Bowl runs. Most notably, Edelman won Super Bowl MVP for his contribution against the Los Angeles Rams.

After a long 12 year career, Edelman finally retired in 2021. With his retirement, the Patriots and Brady lost a reliable target that had carried them through numerous playoff runs.

How much is Julian Edelman worth now?

As of right now, Edelman is reportedly worth $25 million during his time in retirement. This comes in form of football salary earnings as well as sponsorships that he was able to get.

Edelman’s career earnings from football are near $41 million. After starting off with a very cheap contract due to his draft position, Edelman was able to earn lucrative money from the Patriots.

This is most notable since Bill Belichick is not a fan of paying players and rather prefers to create new stars. It is certainly a complement from one of the best coaches of all time for Edelman to get paid by the Patriots.

Huge congrats to Coach Belichick on 2nd all time in wins. I know I do a lot of impressions and give you a hard time but I truly can’t thank you enough for the opportunity you gave me. Congrats coach. 🐐 🎧 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 16, 2022

As for the present, Edelman is happily enjoying retirement with no second thoughts about returning to the football field. He still supports the Patriots and his best friend, Tom Brady, from afar.

