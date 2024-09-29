NFL 2024 Stats: Dak Prescott Outclasses Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson Ahead of Week 4

With only a month into the 2024 NFL season, the battle between the quarterbacks is just beginning to get exciting. Though the final verdict on the numbers is months away, the first three weeks have surely seen Dak Prescott take the top spot.

The Cowboys QB is leading with 1072 passing yards covered, and 6 TDs to show in 4 games. In comparison to Prescott, with 3 games under their belt, his competitors have many gaps to cover.

The NFL’s famed starters Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson stand much low in numbers. Jackson has covered 702 passing yards till the week 3 game along with 3 TDs. On the other hand, Mahomes is yet to reach even the 700 mark with just 659 yards covered in 3 games. Though, he does edge closer to Prescott in terms of TDs, standing at 5 touchdown passes to his capable receivers.

Even given passing attempts and completions, Prescott has paid the full worth of the Cowboys’ trust. In 149 attempts, he has 96 completions, with just 2 interceptions. Still, his highest number of attempts have not been successful in making his completion percentage stand out.

Mahomes and Jackson, despite their subpar seasons, have been able to beat Prescott’s 64.4% standing. Impressively, Patrick Mahomes leads the way among the three at 69.6% with Jackson slightly behind at 65.6%, per NFL. Yet, the Chiefs star demands a questioning glance with his 4 interceptions, taking his total tally to 18 since last year.

Other players have been trying to get in the groove this season. However, the Cowboys QB has been carrying his 2023 impressive numbers to the current season as well. Being the passing TD leader last year, Dak Prescott is showing major promise to cross his 36 mark from 2023.

Undoubtedly, with a simple glance at the individual stats, Prescott stands out from his competitors. Yet, the Dallas team has not been able to capitalize much on their QB’s excellence. Standing third in the NFC East division, the Cowboys have 2 wins in 4 games. They have lost both home games, raising questions about their forthcoming games.

On the opposite end of the spectrum are the Chiefs, who have been nothing short of extraordinary in their zest. Having won all 3 games, the Kansas City team stands at the top of the AFC West table. Though, their most stringent competition in the AFC, the Ravens, have also found it difficult to take a winning stride in games.

The Lamar Jackson-led side stands 2nd in AFC North just behind the Steelers at 1 win out of 3 matches. The team stats are a clear reflection of Mahomes’ capability of turning even the least preferred situations in his team’s favor. The Cowboys, peeking at the Chiefs, would wish to earn similar results with their QB in the center.

Amidst all the conversations, Prescott has impressed the NFL gurus thoroughly with his numbers. Yet, there is a ‘renaissance hope’ in the form of another QB who surpassed even the Cowboys star.

The QB who was arguably written off too early in the NFL

When JJ McCarthy injured himself during the preseason, all eyes in Minnesota camp turned toward Sam Darnold. Everyone was curious to know what this third-overall pick from the 2018 draft could do to stir the Vikings season. And stir he did. After three rigorous weeks, the Darnold-led team sits on top of the NFC North division with 3 out of 3 games in their favor.

While it is still early to assess the quarterback’s prowess on the field, the past three weeks have proved that Darnold holds the potential. The stats? They just solidify this narrative.

On one hand, if Dak Prescott leads the board in terms of passing yards and completions, it is Sam Darnold who one-ups the Cowboys’ QB when it comes to TDs. Both individuals have been intercepted twice in the season so far, but Darnold holds 8 touchdowns in his bag over Prescott’s six.

In addition, the 27-year-old has a completion percentage of 68 with a QB rating of 117.3 and 637 yards. For a long time, many believed Darnold’s NFL career was over. He got traded often and found it difficult to find a stable home over the years.

In 2021, as a Panther, Darnold had similar stats. Carolina had won their first three games, but this eventually turned out to be a disappointing season. Darnold won just 1 more game after this hot start. So, it will remain to be seen how the rising QB will turn the season in his favor, as he faces rivals Green Bay Packers next.