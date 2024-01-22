Baker Mayfield Press Conference: Bucs QB Says His “Heart Just Got Ripped Out” After Failing to Cross the Line Against Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after a season full of excitement, sadly ended their journey with a tough 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in the NFL Divisional Round. In a neck-to-neck fight, the game kept ending in a tie in the first three quarters. Despite Baker Mayfield and the team giving their all, the Lions took control in the fourth quarter, sealing the fate of the Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield poured out his emotions after the loss during the post-game press conference. He delved into the first half, highlighting the team’s own errors such as mix-ups and failure to execute plays as smoothly as usual. Despite staying competitive until the final moments, Mayfield pinpointed a crucial blunder during the two-minute drill, Mayfield stated,

“We did a lot of things, self inflicted mistakes that whether it was Miss identifications, and just just not executing like we normally do. And so we felt like we were in it going into halftime, obviously, even game and we felt like we were in it up until the last drive. And so yeah, I mean, it sucks feel like my heart just got ripped out.”

Baker Mayfield helped the Buccaneers tie the score twice, first with a two-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton in the second quarter, and then with a 12-yard touchdown throw to Rachaad White in the third. Though the Detroit Lions dominated in the fourth quarter, Mayfield responded by connecting with Mike Evans for a 16-yard touchdown.

With two minutes remaining, Tampa Bay had a chance to win as Mayfield needed to cover 90 yards for a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Unfortunately, the plan fell apart when Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes intercepted a pass that proved costly for the Buccaneers. Even with the loss, Mayfield’s performance on Sunday Night was praised as he threw for 349 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Mayfield didn’t hold back on expressing how much the loss stung, while reflecting on his team, fighting against all odds to reach to this level. Taking responsibility for the loss, he admitted a personal mistake and acknowledged that the pain from this defeat would linger for a while.

Mayfield’s Future With the Bucs

When the reporters asked the Buccaneers QB about the possibility of returning to Tampa Bay next season, he expressed genuine love for his team. He stated his desire to return with key players for another shot. Mayfield believes that with everyone more familiar with the system in the second year, they can make major progress.

Baker Mayfield discussed working with Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowels during the year. While praising him as an “unbelieveable guy”, the Bucs QB found Todd to be even-tempered with a clever sense of humor. Mayfield enjoys working with Todd Bowels and has a deep respect for him despite differences in their outward expressions of emotions.

Baker Mayfield inked a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2023 season. As the season concludes, the team hasn’t made a call on extending his contract for future seasons. Judging by his impressive performance, it seems like the Buccaneers might have found their long-term starting quarterback. The big question now is how hefty his next contract will be.