James Robinson NFL Stats: Here’s How Patriots’ New RB Has Performed Over the Years

The signing period of 2023 free agency begins with a bang. Teams and players have started signing their dream deals. It appears Bill Belichick and his Patriots had some great men joining the squad. Just hours after a mega deal with the former Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Patriots have acquired Running Back James Robinson for a two-year stint in New England.

The Super Bowl Champ Schuster’s arrival came as a surprise for several NFL fans. Especially after a great season in Kansas City, helping the team for a Championship title. Before netizens could actually assimilate this transition, the Patriots dropped another update on strengthening their Running Back position.

James Robinson signs a two-year deal with the Patriots

It was quite essential for the management to look beyond their rookie prospect Damien Harris since his rookie contract ended following the 2022 season. He is now an unrestricted free agent, and getting a talent like Robinson to join the squad is quite a steal.

RB James Robinson to the #Patriots for two years and a max value of $8M, per source — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 16, 2023

According to the reports shared by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the deal is worth $8 million, including all the incentives and other perks. It will be his third NFL team after a stint with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and the Jets last season. The youngster will join the Running Back-room that already includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong, and Kevin Harris.

James Robinson’s NFL Career Stats

The 24-year-old Illinois product has had a great rookie season posting an NFL record for most scrimmage yards. He became the first Running Back to register 1,414 scrimmage yards as an undrafted rookie, via The Clutch Points.

The youngster elevated his status as a dual-threat RB, scoring seven touchdowns rushing for 1,070 yards and posting 49 receptions for 344 yards with three touchdowns in 2020.

The following season he had a great campaign rushing for 929 yards and recording 15 touchdowns. However, his productivity got limited in 2022, dealing with back-to-back injuries and appearing for only seven games.

He averaged 4.4 yards per carry and proved to be a rare mix of talents blazing across the field and executing red zone plays flawlessly. Fair to say, Belichick is looking for a long-run acquiring some great weapons for Mac Jones in the upcoming season. Readers can stay tuned for more Free agency updates.

