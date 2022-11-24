NFL Thanksgiving Games Schedule, Telecast and Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) takes a bite of Dawson Knox s drumstick after their Thanksgiving game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Thanksgiving Day is approaching; it’s a day for food, family, and football, of course. Even more than turkey and stuffing, NFL games on Thanksgiving Day are a tradition in the US.

For football fans, Thanksgiving is one of the best days of the year. With the exception of a five-year break caused by World War II, it has been going on every year since it started 88 years ago in 1934.

There was nothing better than John Madden and Thanksgiving football. #MaddenThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/qSxrg7uUMS — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022

Over the past 17 seasons, the NFL has scheduled a third, prime-time game for Thanksgiving Day. The Patriots and Vikings will play in a showcase game and of course, the Lions and the Cowboys will also get to carry the Thanksgiving tradition forward.

Also Read: “Another Peyton Manning Record Now Belongs to Tom Brady”: Tampa Bay QB Demolished Three Records Against Rams On Sunday

NFL schedule for Thanksgiving Day in 2022

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions:

Venue: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Date: Thursday, November 24

Start Time: 12:30 p.m.

TV Channel: CBS

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys:

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Date: Thursday, November 24

Start Time: 4:30 p.m.

TV Channel: Fox

New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Date: Thursday, November 24

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel: NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Thanksgiving football is most often associated with the Lions and Cowboys as the tradition actually started with them. The game’s creator, George A. Richards, created it in 1934 to increase attendance, and it was successful.

In 1966, the Cowboys first participated in the holiday game. They have carried on doing so, with the exception of one brief suspension the NFL imposed.

In 2022, that custom will continue. Will the Lions and Cowboys end their losing streaks during the holidays by defeating the Bills and the Giants? Only time will tell.

Also Read: “Hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw to himself”: $8 million worth Bears legend destroys Packers for losing Davante Adams, making their games look ‘like playing fetch’ with his dog