“Don’t Be Nervous”: No. 4 Pick Anthony Richardson Candidly Reveals How He Didn’t ‘Mess Up’ His Rookie Year

Rookie season or not, Anthony Richardson wasn’t about to let a little shoulder injury derail his NFL dreams. Sure, that Week 5 setback forced him to the sidelines for the rest of the year, but even in those brief 12 quarters of action, the rambunctious rookie ranked a respectable 15th among QBs in fantasy points from rushing yards alone. Not too shabby for an athlete getting his first taste of the big leagues.

During a recent trip to The Pat McAfee Show, Richardson got candid about the whirlwind of emotions he experienced suiting up for the Colts that first game day. As he laced ’em up just a few thoughts raced through his mind:

“Hey! Just don’t mess up. Just go out there and play, go out there and ball out. Just be me, don’t be nervous because it’s the NFL.”

McAfee could see from his last season’s performances that Anthony Richardson wasn’t there to collect an NFL paycheck. He was out to make a statement and turn some heads. And in that short 4-game duration, he flashed the rare skills few rookies can replicate.

However, when Pat playfully suggested treating 2024 as a rookie re-do of sorts, Richardson was not for it. He knew he put some solid performances on tape last season, growth that can’t be discounted. Anthony Richardson is licking his chops for the new campaign, itching to show the world he’s more than ready to build on that fiery debut.

These days on the practice field, Richardson is soaking up every drop of wisdom. Firstly, he’s developed a sturdy grasp of Shane Steichen and Jim Bob Cooter’s offensive strategies. Secondly, watching vets like Gardner Minshew in practices has provided a blueprint on how to attack defenses and command that huddle.

There’s a swagger about Richardson, an aura that screams he’s built for those bright lights. Rookie year stumbles? Maybe so. But it seems like the dawn of something special is taking shape in Indy.

Anthony Richardson Discusses Injury And Recovery With Pat McAfee

Addressing his recovery process, Anthony Richardson seemed confident in the progress he’s made rehabbing that nagging shoulder injury. When Pat McAfee inquired about his readiness for full-contact practices, the young QB responded with an air of nonchalance, “It feels good, it feels normal. I’m just trying to keep it working.”

As for being truly 100% healthy, Richardson candidly admitted he still had some rust to shake off, but sounded eager to ramp up participation. “I would probably say, like 95%,” he estimated regarding his current recovery stage. Rehab was a meticulous process since they wanted to ensure no further setbacks for his future on the field.

Richardson also provided insight into how Coach Steichen utilized film study, not just to break down the scheme but also to dissect both his smart plays and mistakes. At just 20 years old and 250 pounds, Richardson shattered combine records showcasing his freak athleticism – a physical specimen unlike any the league has ever seen before.

What made Anthony’s recovery journey particularly grueling was the sheer demand his physique placed on rehab. Coaches recognized they had a genetic marvel on their hands and maintained a meticulous pace tailored specifically for his unprecedented build and athleticism. Such was the uniqueness of Richardson’s recovery process.